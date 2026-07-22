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Governor Newsom signs tribal-state gaming compact 7.21.26

News As Trump cuts federal wildfire programs across the nation, California is building a world-class firefighting fleet For b-roll of today's event, click here What you need to know: California is growing its wildfire-fighting arsenal, including satellites, AI-guided...

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Governor Newsom signs tribal-state gaming compact 7.21.26

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