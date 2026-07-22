Kelly Ayotte’s Silence Keeps Getting More Expensive by the Day



Donald Trump has announced he’ll impose another 50% tariff on most Canadian goods, unleashing “a new wave of economic chaos.” In his latest move, Trump will raise costs on everything from building materials to grocery store products. Trump’s costly and chaotic trade wars with Canada have already hammered New Hampshire’s small businesses, with some seeing their revenues hit by up to 15%.

And once again, Kelly Ayotte has refused to stand up to Trump and is continuing to enable Trump’s disastrous trade wars every step of the way.

Consumers have already paid nearly $1,700 more in added costs thanks to Trump’s tariffs, and as his war of choice with Iran rages on, Granite Staters can expect to see gas prices spike well above $4 dollars again. High gas prices coupled with a steep drop in Canadian tourists as a result of Trump’s trade wars are taking a toll on New Hampshire’s economy, leaving businesses to “tack on” higher price tags for their products and customers with “no choice” but to “pay [for] it.”

Trump’s latest slew of reckless tariffs doesn’t appear to faze Kelly Ayotte, who continues to look the other way. Granite Staters are paying more because of Trump’s tariffs, yet Ayotte has stayed silent while families pick up the tab. Ayotte failed to join lawsuits against the Trump administration for their illegal tariffs and has refused to demand tariff refunds for Granite Staters.

“Another Trump tariff. Another massive bill for Granite Staters. And another reminder that Costly Kelly won’t stand up for New Hampshire’s small businesses,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “Kelly will realize just how much her political loyalty has cost her come November.”