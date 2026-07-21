Utah’s All-of-the-Above Strategy for Affordable, Reliable Energy

A fourth thread focuses on maintaining and modernizing Utah’s physical and regulatory energy infrastructure. HB 389, passed in 2023, required certain electric utilities to prepare power delivery quality plans so the grid could accommodate new generation without reducing service quality for existing customers.

In 2025, HB 70 gave the Utah Energy Council a role in planning for decommissioned energy facilities and preserving those sites for future redevelopment. HB 85 streamlined air permitting for new and expanded facilities.

Several 2024 bills supported that broader effort. HB 191 strengthened the requirements for retiring power plants early. HB 241 replaced “renewable energy” with the broader term “clean energy” in state law, leaving room for technologies such as nuclear power and better aligning Utah policy with federal terminology. HB 317 directed the state to study a fuel storage reserve for transportation, heating and electricity generation, while HB 410 established the Utah San Rafael Energy Lab as a hub for energy research and commercialization.