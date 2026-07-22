Cantwell Statement on DOJ Decision to Green Light TikTok on Government Phones

U. S. Senator Maria Cantwell, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation released the below statement regarding the Department of Justice decision to allow federal employees to download TikTok onto government devices”

“The Justice Department’s decision to allow TikTok on federal devices is deeply concerning. Federal phones contain sensitive government communications, contacts, and location data, making them attractive targets for foreign intelligence. Before clearing TikTok, Congress needs answers: Have operational ties between ByteDance and TikTok’s U.S. operations truly been severed? Who controls the algorithm? Can ByteDance access or update it?“

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