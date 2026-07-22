Sen. Baldwin Warns Trump Administration Actions Are Damaging U.S. Leadership in Science and Innovation

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WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Science, Manufacturing and Competitiveness delivered the below opening statement at today’s hearing on America’s ability to continue to lead the world in scientific innovation:

“Thank you, Chairman Budd, for holding this hearing, and thank you to our witnesses today for being here. Chairman Budd and I share a commitment to ensuring America’s global leadership in science and in innovation. The Trump administration says it shares that goal, but actions across the federal government tell a very different story. Rather than strengthening America’s research enterprise to stay competitive and make life-saving breakthroughs, at every turn, this administration has undermined institutions that make our scientific leadership possible.

“The broader context matters for today’s hearing. President Trump terminated or froze over $3 billion in grants between the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. He has continued to illegally pursue efforts to dismantle the Department of Education. He has targeted some of our nation’s leading research institutions through litigation. He revoked over $200 million in previously approved Tech Hub funding, and most recently, he proposed a rule that would empower the administration to weaponize federal grants for political purposes. He also fired every member of the National Science Board, which is charged with key congressional and oversight roles, including directing key strategic decisions for NSF’s future.

“Scientific leadership is not inevitable — it is built through sustained public investment and long-term national commitment. It takes funding basic research, even when the payoff may be years away. It takes educating and inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators. It takes equipping our national laboratories and research institutions with cutting-edge technology and tools they need to succeed.

“If we want to ensure that America is a global leader in scientific and technological advancements, we cannot continue to let this administration continue down this path. Congress has both the authority and the responsibility to stand up to this administration when it undercuts science in such a dramatic way. We write the federal budget. We should be strengthening, not dismantling, public education, research institutions and our national laboratories. We should be expanding, and not cutting, the investments that fuel discovery, drive economic growth and keep America ahead of our competitors.

“That is how we win the future, and I look forward to hearing from our witnesses. Thank you, Mr. Chairman.”

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