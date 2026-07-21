Chairman Babin, Ranking Member Lofgren Urge FCC to Postpone Vote on "Space Modernization" Rules

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Brian Babin and Ranking Member Zoe Lofgren sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr urging the Commission to postpone consideration of its Report and Order (R&O) and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) related to its "Space Modernization for the 21st Century" proposal.

In the letter, the bipartisan leaders urge the Commission to "postpone its consideration" of the proposal and "confine its regulations to the authority Congress has granted the FCC regarding radiofrequency communications licensing for private space systems."

The Chairman and Ranking Member also note that they did not receive a response to their February 2026 letter and write that "the concerns we identified in our February letter remain" as the Commission moves forward with the R&O and FNPRM.

The Members further write that Committee letters are intended "to establish dialogue, exchange information, and revisit our respective roles and authorities."

The letter concludes, "In the absence of responsive action, constructive dialogue, and a meaningful exchange of information on this matter, we must consider all appropriate legislative and oversight tools available to us."

To read the full letter, please click here.

To view previous letters the Committee has sent on this topic, please click the links below:

2020 Letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai

2022 Letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel

2026 Letter to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr