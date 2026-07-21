Chairman Babin Applauds Committee Passage of Bipartisan Legislation

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Brian Babin released the following statement after the Committee passed four bipartisan bills to strengthen America's research enterprise, improve public safety, support domestic energy development, and reinforce U.S. leadership in critical and emerging technologies. The Committee approved H.R. 3168, the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program Reauthorization Act of 2025; H.R. 8437, the Geo POWER Act; H.R. 9326, the Utilize Standards for All Act; and H.R. 8981, the SCALE Biology Act.

“America's leadership depends on our ability to anticipate tomorrow's challenges while investing in tomorrow's opportunities,” said Chairman Babin. “These bipartisan bills strengthen public safety, support American energy, promote U.S. leadership in global standards, and advance the research that will shape the future. I thank my colleagues for working together to move this legislation forward.”

Highlights of H.R. 3168:

Strengthens earthquake early warning and expands detection capabilities.

Modernizes hazard reduction through updated building standards and hazard mapping.

Expands earthquake research and improves federal coordination with state, local, and tribal partners.

Highlights of H.R. 8437:

Accelerates next-generation geothermal energy development through demonstration projects.

Supports innovative technologies and expands access to new geothermal resources.

Promotes data sharing and investment in emerging geothermal solutions.

Highlights of H.R. 9326:

Advances U.S. leadership in global AI standards efforts.

Connects federal agencies and industry to strengthen standards engagement.

Increases opportunities for U.S. participation in international standards development.

Highlights of H.R. 8981: