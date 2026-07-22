iSharing Expands GPS Location Tracking Services to Hyundai Motor Group Pleos App Market

iSharing app on the Hyundai Motor Group Pleos in-vehicle display

Drivers can now access their family’s real-time location directly on vehicle screens.

iSharing is evolving beyond a simple location-sharing app into a lifestyle platform that helps families and friends stay effortlessly connected throughout their daily lives” — Yongjae Chuh, Co-CEO of iSharing

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iSharing , a global GPS location-tracking app trusted by more than 66 million users worldwide, has officially launched on the Hyundai Motor Group Pleos App Market in Korea, the automaker’s in-vehicle app platform that allows drivers to download and use a range of applications directly within their vehicles.With this launch, iSharing has now expanded its location-sharing and tracking services beyond mobile devices and into connected mobility environments. Users can now check the real-time location of their loved ones directly on the vehicle display and seamlessly connect to navigation guidance without needing to access their smartphones. By combining real-time location features with connectivity to GPS navigation and voice control support, the integration creates a seamless mobility experience for drivers.With the iSharing app now available through the 'Pleos Connect' App Market, users can check another user’s real-time location directly from the vehicle display and immediately send the destination to a navigation app. Drivers can conveniently update destinations or add stops, while efficiently managing travel routes and schedules.The service also supports additional convenience features. Users can check a connected smartphone’s battery status directly through the vehicle display, helping reduce concerns around device shutdown."iSharing is evolving beyond a simple location-sharing app into a lifestyle platform that helps families and friends stay effortlessly connected throughout their daily lives," said Yongjae Chuh, Co-CEO of iSharing. "Through our launch on the Hyundai Motor Group Pleos App Market, we are expanding the iSharing experience beyond mobile devices to support more seamless connectivity across movement, travel, and daily routines."iSharing is a global GPS location tracker app available on Android and iOS, providing real-time location sharing, driving reports, SOS alerts, and safety features designed to help users stay connected with the people who matter most. The app is used by more than 66 million users across 250 countries and territories worldwide. iSharing continues to expand its location tracking and mobility services across major markets, including the United States, Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Thailand, and Indonesia.

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