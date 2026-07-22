IAM continues to advance summer safety work and strengthen supervision of municipal facilities under construction, with fire evacuation drills to be carried out in multiple external services centres from coming Wednesday

MACAU, July 22 - To implement the important instructions from President Xi Jinping on flood prevention and disaster relief, resolute prevention of serious incidents, and effective safeguarding of the safety of people’s lives and property, and to follow the Chief Executive’s directives from the summer safety meeting on further strengthening Macao’s overall safety, ensuring general stability and harmony, and safeguarding the lives and property of the public, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continues to strengthen the work arrangements for summer safety and disaster prevention. It has earlier stepped up the inspections of the municipal facilities under construction, distributing and explaining a series of safety and hygiene guidelines to contractors and construction workers, who were also reminded to pay attention to occupational safety and health management at the construction sites and the impacts of inclement weather on workers and construction safety during summer time, and to enhance their awareness of risk management for electricity use, fire prevention, flood prevention, mosquito and rodent prevention and control, so as to eliminate safety hazards at the source.

Meanwhile, for the purpose of further implementing the summer safety measures, IAM will arrange for fire evacuation drills to be carried out in multiple external services facilities including the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands, Centro de Actividades para os Trabalhadores dos Serviços Públicos, Integrated Services Centre of IAM, Central District Public Services Centre and Rotunda de Carlos da Maia Activity Centre from the coming Wednesday with the assistance of the Fire Services Bureau, in order to raise the fire prevention awareness and strengthen emergency response capabilities of the personnel, protecting public safety. All the centres will maintain normal services during the drills. IAM calls for the public to pay attention to the arrangements for the drills, and stay calm and follow the instructions of the on-site staff if they happen to be processing services in the centres when the drills take place.

The fire evacuation drills will be carried out on 3 days respectively, with the following concrete time and location arrangements:

Macao Government Services Centre in Islands and Centro de Actividades para os Trabalhadores dos Serviços Públicos

Time of drill: 22 July (Wednesday), 10:00 a.m.

Addresses of centres: Rua de Coimbra, n.º 225, 2.º e 3.º andares, Taipa

Enquiry phone number: 2842 1212

2. Integrated Services Centre of IAM

Time of drill: 24 July (Friday), 10:00 a.m.

Address of centre: Avenida da Praia Grande, n.os 762-804, Edifício China Plaza, 2.º andar, Macau

Enquiry phone number: 8795 2635

Central District Public Services Centre and Rotunda de Carlos da Maia Activity Centre

Time of drill: 30 July (Thursday), 11 a.m.

Addresses of centres: Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, n.ᵒˢ 5 e 7, Complexo da Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Macau

Enquiry phone number: 8291 7233