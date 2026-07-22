Governor Newsom highlights robust investments in fire prevention and cutting-edge firefighting technology to combat wildfire and save lives

Since 2019, the state has significantly expanded its firefighting force by investing in personnel, equipment, and training to protect communities from increasingly severe wildfires and extreme weather events. Under the Newsom administration, California’s fire protection budget nearly doubled— from $2 billion to $3.8 billion, including more than $2.5 billion in wildfire resilience and forest health projects. Governor Newsom and the Legislature have also invested over $350 million for wildfire safety projects on federal lands — which make up 58% of California’s forestlands. At the same time, the budget for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) — the state’s leadership hub for responding to and rebuilding after major wildfires — increased from $1.8 billion to $4.5 billion.

Nearly 6 years ago today, Governor Newsom met with President Trump during his first term at McClellan Air Park to discuss climate change and the largest wildfires California had ever faced. Trump promised in 2020 that “it’ll start getting cooler.” The facts and science tell the true story: the world has only gotten hotter , and climate impacts have only intensified .

“As wildfire smoke crosses borders and our neighbors in Canada battle another devastating fire season, we’re reminded that climate impacts don’t recognize political boundaries,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “When disaster strikes, our first instinct should be to lend a hand, because that’s how we build resilience for California and beyond. Every wildfire teaches us the same lesson: we are stronger when we work together. California is pairing world-class science and technology with one of the strongest mutual aid systems anywhere.”

“Technology is transforming how California prepares for wildfire, giving us the power to see threats sooner, position resources before fires start and move mutual aid faster when every second counts,” said California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “Governor Newsom’s investments are helping us turn real-time intelligence into action so firefighters and local communities have the people, equipment and information needed to save lives and keep fires from becoming major disasters.”

“The investments in advanced technology like drones, satellites, and AI-powered detection are giving our firefighters the tools they need to protect California’s communities more effectively and safely,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “Every innovation we adopt supports our people on the front lines who work tirelessly to protect our communities when wildfire strikes. Technology and innovation help us do our jobs more quickly and safely, however, we still need all Californians to stay vigilant, support our firefighters, and work together to build a safer, more resilient California.”