Commission on Judicial Selection Declines to Advance Candidate for Eighth Judicial District Court Vacancy

Carson City, NV —The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection convened Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to consider the sole applicant, Kristine Brewer, for the vacancy in Department S of the Eighth Judicial District Court. The vacancy was created by the resignation of the Honorable Vincent Ochoa earlier this month.

Because the seat is up for election on the upcoming November 2026 ballot, the commission chose to leave the vacancy open until the position is filled through the election process. In the interim, Department S will be covered through Nevada’s Senior Judge Program to ensure the court’s work continues without interruption.

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