Neolith’s Global Network Reaches More Than 100 Showrooms in Key International Markets

Neolith, a global leader in sintered stone surfaces Neolith Living Gallery in Madrid, Spain Neolith Urban Boutique in Cape Town, South Africa

Neolith's international presence combines its own spaces, mono-brand showrooms developed with strategic partners, and specialized spaces in key markets.

This international showroom network reflects the journey Neolith has taken over its 17-year history, as well as the enormous potential we have as a global brand.” — Walter Ceglia, CEO of Neolith

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neolith , a global leader in sintered stone surfaces, currently has an international network of more than 100 showrooms, including its own spaces, mono-brand showrooms developed with strategic partners, and specialized spaces where the brand has a prominent presence. Built over the company’s 17-year history, this solid structure reflects Neolith’s global reach and brings the Neolith experience closer to professionals and customers in key architecture and interior design markets.This network is one of the strategic pillars of Neolith as a global brand. Through these spaces, the company offers a carefully curated and consistent experience, encouraging closer contact with its surfaces and providing dedicated support for high-value residential, commercial, and architectural projects.“This international showroom network reflects the journey Neolith has taken over its 17-year history, as well as the enormous potential we have as a global brand. It is a source of pride to be part of a company that has successfully connected with architects, designers, partners, and customers around the world through an offering rooted in design, innovation, and excellence. Each showroom is a gateway to the Neolith experience and to our vision of the spaces of today and tomorrow,” says Walter Ceglia, CEO of Neolith.Neolith’s international footprint extends across markets including Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, the United States, Chile, Colombia, Australia, New Zealand, and China, among others. This presence reflects the company’s ability to respond to an increasingly global sector, where design, material innovation, product availability, and service are key factors.A SHOWROOM NETWORK THAT EXPRESSES THE BRAND'S GLOBAL IDENTITYNeolith’s international structure combines different showroom formats, designed to project the brand’s identity consistently in each market. Among its own spaces are strategic centers such as the Neolith Living Gallery in Madrid, the recently renovated Neolith Urban Boutique in Milan, and its spaces in key cities such as Los Angeles, Miami, Melbourne, and Cape Town. These will soon be joined by the Auckland space in New Zealand, whose official opening is scheduled for the last quarter of the year.These spaces act as major international showcases for the brand and play a key role in shaping the Neolith experience. They allow architects, designers, interior designers, fabricators, and customers to discover the possibilities of sintered stone from a comprehensive perspective that brings together design, innovation, applications, consulting, and technical excellence.This structure is complemented by a broad network of mono-brand showrooms developed with strategic partners and focused exclusively on Neolith. These spaces expand the brand’s global reach across five continents and reflect the trust Neolith has earned among specialized operators around the world. Its presence is especially significant in markets such as the United States, where the company has around 20 showrooms in some of the country’s major cities. This network will continue to expand through agreements signed with leading companies in the sector, including Ciot and The Stone Collection. Neolith’s presence in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania further strengthens the brand’s internationalization and its connection with the professional community.In China, Neolith has a network of 35 showrooms developed with Techsize, its strategic partner in the country. This network will soon be joined by a new showroom located in Suzhou, which is currently under development. Each space has been conceived as a unique project, with the participation of leading local designers, allowing Neolith’s identity to be interpreted through the creative sensibility of each city. This network reflects the brand’s relevance in one of the markets with the greatest influence on the future of architecture, design, and construction.In addition to this international showroom network, Neolith surfaces are available at more than 12,500 points of sale worldwide. This commercial footprint, which includes kitchen and bath retailers, building materials warehouses, and stone fabricators, complements the brand experience offered by its showrooms and makes its surfaces available through a broad network of specialized establishments.Beyond its international reach, this network reflects a clear brand ambition: to be ever closer to those who imagine, specify, and live in spaces. Neolith aims to hold a meaningful place in the consumer’s mind and to become an essential partner for architects, designers, and interior designers around the world, sharing a common vision of design with them: to create surfaces capable of elevating the experience of spaces through beauty, innovation, performance, and sustainability.Together, this extensive global network reflects the strength of a company that, over its 17-year history, has built a global brand with a leadership mindset. It also demonstrates Neolith’s ability to continue growing alongside strategic partners and supporting the most demanding architecture and design projects in key markets around the world.Neolith’s international showroom network can be viewed through the following link Discover the latest news from Neolith at www.neolith.com # # #ABOUT NEOLITHFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

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