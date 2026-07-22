JSC Launches AI-Focused EOR Solution for China Market Following WAIC Momentum

WAIC China Employer of Record JSC LOGO

Helping global AI companies hire and manage top talent in China—without a local entity—through JSC’s compliant, flexible EOR solution.

WAIC highlights China’s leadership in AI innovation and talent. JSC’s AI-focused EOR solution helps global AI firms build teams in China quickly and compliantly.” — Joy Shen, Managing Director from JSC

SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JSCGroups (“JSC”), a leading China-based Employer of Record (China EOR) and HR solutions provider, announced the launch of its specialized China EOR solution tailored for companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry seeking to hire and scale teams in China—building on the strong momentum generated by the recent World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai.As global demand for AI talent continues to surge, China has emerged as a strategic hub for highly skilled professionals in machine learning, data science, computer vision, and natural language processing. However, for international companies inspired by WAIC to expand into China, navigating complex employment regulations, payroll compliance, and HR operations remains a significant challenge.JSC’s AI-focused EOR solution enables international businesses to hire top-tier AI professionals in China quickly, compliantly, and cost-effectively—without the need to establish a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) or local subsidiary.Key Features of JSC’s AI EOR Solution Include:• Rapid Market Entry: Hire employees in China within days without entity setup• Full Compliance: Local labor contracts, social security, and housing fund administration in line with China regulations• AI Talent Expertise: Support hiring for specialized roles including AI engineers, data scientists, NLP experts, and research scientists• Transparent Cost Structure: Clear breakdown of salary, statutory contributions, and service fees• Flexible Workforce Scaling: Easily expand or reduce teams based on project needs• End-to-End HR Support: Payroll processing, tax compliance, onboarding, and offboardingWith a licensed talent dispatch qualification and a dedicated local HR team, JSC ensures that all employment arrangements meet regulatory requirements while delivering a seamless experience for both clients and employees.The solution is particularly beneficial for:• AI startups entering China following WAIC insights and partnerships• Global tech companies building or expanding China-based R&D teams• Organizations testing the China market before entity setup• Companies restructuring or closing China entities while retaining critical AI talentAbout JSC GroupJSC Group is a trusted China Employer of Record (EOR) and HR services provider, helping foreign companies hire employees in China without establishing a legal entity. With deep expertise in China labor law, payroll, tax, and compliance, JSC Group supports international clients across the technology, SaaS, manufacturing, and professional services sectors.For more information about China EOR, hiring employees in China, and building a tech team in China at lower cost, please visit www.jscgroups.com

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