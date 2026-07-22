Join us for a week of art, creativity and community as Artist in Residence Nicole Gagner leads a collaborative mural project at the park.

Start by sharing your ideas for what should be included in the new West Loop mural, then come back to help bring it to life alongside Nicole while learning painting techniques from a professional artist.

You'll also have the opportunity to create your own nature-inspired mosaic with Interpreter Emma.

Schedule

Wednesday & Thursday, July 22-23

• 6:30-8 p.m. | Public input for the West Loop mural (Meet at the Camp Host site)

Friday, July 24

• 10 a.m. | Community mural painting (Meet at the Camp Host site)

• 8 p.m. | Community mural painting (Meet at the Camp Host site)

Saturday, July 25

• 10 a.m. | Community mural painting (Meet at the Camp Host site)

• 2 p.m. | Nature Mosaics with Interpreter Emma at the swim beach

• 8 p.m. | Community mural painting (Meet at the Camp Host site)

All ages and skill levels are welcome. Come help create a lasting piece of art inspired by the park!