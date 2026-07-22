Wenling Geltos Tools Co., Ltd.

Exploring Advanced Cutting Tool Technologies, Precision Manufacturing Capabilities, and Industry Solutions from Leading Chinese Milling Tool Suppliers

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZHEJIANG, China, July 22 —The global milling tools market reached USD 3.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 6.23 billion by 2035, according to DataM Intelligence. Milling tools accounted for 38% of global metal cutting tools revenue in 2024 (Mordor Intelligence). Asia Pacific dominated the cutting tools market with a 49% global share in 2024, with China alone contributing 38% of regional production (Grand View Research). Within this expanding market, five Chinese manufacturers have established themselves as reputable suppliers.Wenling Geltos Tools Co., Ltd Wenling Geltos Tools Co., Ltd. was established in 2012 in Zhejiang Province, China. The company specializes in manufacturing high precision and high strength milling tools, operating a 3000 m² facility with approximately 25 employees. Main products include grooving mills, modular milling cutters, chamfer mills, thread mills, dovetail mills, face/profiling/shoulder shank mills and shell mills, corn-shaped mills, interchangeable milling tools, carbide internal turning tools, silent tools, and milling inserts. All products undergo heat treatment before processing, ensuring precision within 0.02mm tolerance and suitability for high-rotation and fast-feed cutting.The company's product portfolio covers a wide diameter range from 08mm to 400mm and cutting widths from 1mm to 20mm. Its silent tool (anti-vibration tool) series, with models VT25-SCLCR09 and VT40-SDUCR11, is designed for deep cutting operations in aerospace, military, and shipbuilding industries. The GFN cutter series enables grooving as thin as 2mm. Interchangeable and modular milling holders reduce tool change time and purchasing costs by using one holder with multiple heads.For inquiries, contact Wenling Geltos Tools Co., Ltd. at Email: 1941486733@qq.com, noname1@geltos.com; Tel: +86 86833728; Mobile: +86 173 1753 5152. Address: East Side of No. Three Road, Wenqiao Town, Wenling Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, China. Website: https://www.geltos.com/ Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Cutting Tools Co., Ltd.Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Cutting Tools Co., Ltd., based in Hunan Province, is a major Chinese manufacturer of cemented carbide cutting tools. The company produces a comprehensive range of milling inserts, turning tools, and indexable tooling systems serving automotive, aerospace, and general engineering sectors. Its products are widely used in high-speed machining and heavy cutting applications.Jiangsu Tiangong Tools New Materials Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Tiangong Tools New Materials Co., Ltd., headquartered in Danyang, Jiangsu, is a leading producer of high-speed steel and carbide tools. The company manufactures milling cutters, drills, taps, and tool blanks. Its milling tools are recognized for use in automotive and precision machining industries, with an emphasis on material quality and cutting performance.Dongguan Yaoxin Cutting Tools Co., Ltd.Dongguan Yaoxin Cutting Tools Co., Ltd., located in Guangdong Province, specializes in solid carbide milling cutters and micro tools. The company serves the mold, die, and precision parts industries with a focus on small-diameter end mills and specialty cutters. Its product line includes ball nose end mills, corner radius cutters, and micro drills.Xiamen Golden Egret Special Alloy Co., Ltd.Xiamen Golden Egret Special Alloy Co., Ltd., based in Fujian Province, is a significant manufacturer of cemented carbide products, including milling inserts, rods, and blanks. The company produces indexable milling inserts for face milling, shoulder milling, and profiling operations, supplying both domestic and international markets.Market OutlookThe Asia Pacific region, led by China, continues to dominate global cutting tool production and consumption. With the milling tools market projected to reach USD 6.23 billion by 2035, Chinese manufacturers are well positioned to supply both domestic demand and export markets. Buyers evaluating milling tool suppliers in 2026 should consider each company's product specialization, heat treatment capabilities, and ability to provide customized cutting solutions.Wenling Geltos Tools Co., Ltd. offers a wide product range with interchangeable modular designs and anti-vibration tooling for deep cutting applications. For more details, visit www.geltos.com or contact the sales team via the information above.

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