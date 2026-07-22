Governor Morrisey Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for Southern West Virginia Flooding ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today formally requested that President Donald J. Trump approve a Major Disaster Declaration for West Virginia following the catastrophic flooding that struck southern West Virginia on June 22-23. The request seeks federal Individual Assistance for Boone and Logan counties and statewide Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding to help communities recover and better prepare for future disasters.

"The people of southern West Virginia have shown incredible resilience in the face of devastating flooding, but many families have suffered losses that exceed what state and local resources can address alone," said Governor Morrisey. "We've committed every available state resource since these storms hit, and now we're asking President Trump to provide the federal assistance these communities need to rebuild their homes and move forward."

Joint damage assessments conducted by FEMA, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, local emergency managers, and the U.S. Small Business Administration documented damage to 186 homes across Boone and Logan counties, including 12 destroyed and 18 with major damage.

If approved, the declaration would make FEMA Individual Assistance programs available to eligible residents in Boone and Logan counties, including housing assistance, disaster case management, crisis counseling, and legal services. The Governor also requested statewide Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding to support projects that reduce the risk of future flood damage.

“Every family deserves the opportunity to recover from a disaster like this," said Governor Morrisey. "Approving this request will provide critical assistance to homeowners, renters, and communities as they rebuild, while also helping West Virginia invest in projects that make us more resilient before the next storm arrives."

West Virginia's congressional delegation has been in close contact with the governor’s administration as leaders strive to ensure affected families receive the federal assistance needed to recover and rebuild.