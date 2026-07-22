Governor Morrisey Declares State of Preparedness for All 55 Counties Ahead of Severe Weather Systems ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today declared a statewide State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties in response to severe weather forecasts threatening the region.

Beginning today, July 21, 2026, a series of storm systems is expected to track across the state, bringing severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, torrential rainfall, flash flooding, potential landslides, and possible tornadoes. High-volume rainfall may rapidly overwhelm local streams, creeks, drainage systems, and transportation infrastructure, leading to hazardous road conditions and localized closures.

The State of Preparedness is a proactive measure taken to ensure West Virginia state agencies and local partners are fully prepared to rapidly deploy resources, monitor conditions, and protect the health, safety, and property of citizens across all 55 counties.

Under the declaration, authorized pursuant to West Virginia Code § 15-5-6, the Governor has:

Activated the State Emergency Operations Plan to coordinate statewide resources and response strategies.

to coordinate statewide resources and response strategies. Ordered key personnel and emergency assets to prepare for swift mobilization as conditions evolve.

as conditions evolve. Delegated administrative authority to the Director of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to ensure the seamless delivery of essential emergency services.

The State of Preparedness will remain in effect for 14 days unless terminated by a subsequent proclamation.

State officials strongly advise residents to stay vigilant, closely monitor local weather forecasts, have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts, and avoid driving through flooded roadways or standing water.

For real-time updates, emergency preparedness tips, and road condition reports, follow the West Virginia Emergency Management Division at wv-emd.wv.gov or monitor official emergency notification channels.