JAS Construction Group Expands Renovations & Remodels to Tampa Bay

Kitchen Remodel Open Concept Rich Woods Kitchen with two islands Home renovation.

Licensed Florida GC now serving Pasco, Pinellas & Hillsborough Counties with kitchen and bath remodels, home additions, and hurricane recovery.

We're coming to the West Coast not just to build beautiful kitchens and bathrooms, but to help families get their homes and their lives back on track after the hurricanes.” — Anita Bradford

DELTONA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JAS Construction Group , a licensed Florida General Contractor with more than a decade of experience transforming homes across Volusia County, today announced a major geographic expansion into Florida's West Coast. The company will now offer its full range of design-to-finish home remodeling and renovation services to homeowners in Pasco County, Pinellas County, and Hillsborough County — including the greater Tampa Bay area — while continuing to help families rebuild after the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Milton and Helene.Founded by Wendell and Anita Bradford, JAS Construction Group has built its reputation as a trusted home remodeling and renovation contractor on Florida's West Coast by handling every aspect of a project under one roof. From initial design through final walkthrough, the company manages the entire process — eliminating the stress of juggling multiple contractors and giving homeowners a single point of accountability."This expansion has been years in the making, and it comes at a critical time," said Anita Bradford, co-owner of JAS Construction Group. "So many families in Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough Counties are still recovering from back-to-back hurricane seasons. We are coming to the West Coast not just to build beautiful kitchens and bathrooms, but to help people get their homes — and their lives — back on track."Full-Service Kitchen and Bathroom Remodels and Home Renovations in the Tampa Bay AreaHomeowners searching for a licensed general contractor in the Tampa Bay area will now have access to JAS Construction Group's comprehensive suite of services. The company specializes in kitchen renovations and remodels throughout Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough Counties — from cabinet replacement and quartz countertop installation to complete kitchen redesigns — as well as bathroom renovations and remodels, home additions, and whole-home remodeling.As a licensed and insured general contractor (License #CGC1525668), JAS Construction Group handles all permitting, inspections, and subcontractor coordination. Clients work with a single team from concept to completion, with every detail managed in-house.Hurricane Milton and Helene Recovery Contractor ServicesBeyond planned renovations and remodels, JAS Construction Group is positioning itself as a go-to disaster repair contractor for Florida homeowners still coping with hurricane damage. The company has extensive experience in water removal, flood cuts, and full home restoration — services urgently needed by West Coast Florida residents whose homes were impacted by Hurricanes Milton and Helene."Disaster recovery is not new to us — about half of our business is helping families rebuild after storms," Bradford added. "We understand what people go through. We know the insurance process. And we know how to get a home back to where it needs to be, safely and efficiently."A Showroom Experience That Sets JAS ApartOne of JAS Construction Group's key differentiators is Creative Spaces, the company's home showroom at 1342 Howland Blvd in Deltona, FL. The showroom allows homeowners to see, touch, and walk through completed designs before committing — with a 60% lead-to-contract conversion rate that speaks to the power of experiencing materials and craftsmanship in person. While the company's physical showroom is located in Deltona, the team travels to West Coast project sites and brings samples directly to homeowners in Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough Counties.About JAS Construction GroupJAS Construction Group is a licensed and insured Florida General Contractor (CGC1525668) headquartered at 1342 Howland Blvd in Deltona, Florida. Founded by Wendell and Anita Bradford, the company has served homeowners for over 10 years with a one-stop-shop approach to home renovations and remodeling — managing every step from design through completion. Specializing in kitchen and bathroom renovations and remodels, home additions, and disaster recovery, JAS Construction Group serves all of Volusia County and, now, Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough Counties on Florida's West Coast. The company's showroom, Creative Spaces, gives customers a hands-on opportunity to explore materials and visualize their projects before construction begins.For more information, visit https://jasdeltona.com or https://www.jasrenovationsfl.com , call 386-259-9777 ext. 101, or visit the Creative Spaces showroom at 1342 Howland Blvd, Deltona, FL.

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