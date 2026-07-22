Attorney General James Secures $400,000 for Tenants and Critical Repairs to The Kenney Apartments in Newburgh

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today secured $400,000 for tenants of The Kenney Apartments in Newburgh and an agreement from the owners of the complex to make all the necessary repairs to ensure tenants’ homes are safe and livable. For years, Kenney residents have endured dangerous conditions, including a consistent lack of heat and hot water through cold winters, pest infestations, broken windows and doors, mold, water and sewage leaks into their homes, and other hazards. In February 2026, Attorney General James sued the owners of The Kenney Apartments, which is home to more than 100 low-income residents, for failing to fix dozens of code violations that have led to inhospitable conditions. As a result of Attorney General James’ intervention, the owners of the apartment complex will refund $400,000 in rent payments to tenants, make all repairs necessary to fix every outstanding building code violation, and make regular reports to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of all tenant complaints, repairs made, and plans to fix any new violations.

“The owners of The Kenney Apartments neglected their tenants for years, forcing vulnerable New Yorkers to endure cold winters without heat and other horrendous conditions,” said Attorney General James. “While there is still work to be done to ensure these tenants have a clean and safe place to live, my office is determined to hold these owners accountable. This case should be a warning to landlords throughout our state: if you ignore your tenants’ complaints and fail to address code violations, my office will make you pay for your negligence.”

Attorney General James sued the owners and managers of The Kenney Apartments in February of this year for violating state laws by failing to properly maintain the buildings and apartments. The complex’s buildings have accumulated dozens of code violations, and residents have suffered in dangerous conditions that put their health and safety at risk. A lack of consistent heat and hot water forced tenants to endure cold winters by heating their homes with space heaters, which caused their electricity bills to skyrocket. Residents also reported mold and mildew that have caused illnesses, sewage leaking into their homes, and broken appliances that haven’t been fixed in years. One resident, who suffers from diabetes and needed a working refrigerator for her insulin, reported that her repeated calls to fix her broken refrigerator were ignored by her landlord.

Under the settlement with OAG, the owners and managers of The Kenney Apartments must take immediate action to repair the complex’s buildings and fix all outstanding code violations to ensure tenants have safe and habitable apartments. These repairs include mold remediation, plumbing fixes, repairs to doors, windows, floors, and walls, new paint, and more. The owners must also pay $409,697 back to tenants as a rent abatement for the months they lived in unsafe conditions. If the owners violate the settlement, they will be liable for a $100,000 penalty. To ensure the owners comply, the settlement requires them to make monthly reports to OAG documenting their progress and any new issues that arise. These reports must include details of all tenant complaints and actions taken to investigate them, all repairs done to correct code violations, any ongoing repairs, and any new code violations, along with a plan to address them.

“When Attorney General James and I visited the Kenney apartments, we saw the absolutely unacceptable conditions – raw sewage seeping from toilets, chronic roof leakage, no heat, and mouse infestations – firsthand. These hardworking residents deserve better than negligent landlords who only care about profits and have utterly failed to live up to their responsibilities,” said Congressman Pat Ryan. “I’m incredibly grateful to Attorney General James for taking on this case, and for this important victory for the residents. I also want to thank Newburgh city leaders who brought this to our attention and have relentlessly advocated for a resolution here. We cannot and will not allow this to continue – and I won’t stop fighting on behalf of our community until every resident’s needs are met and those responsible are held accountable.”

“For too long, the residents of the Kenney Apartments have lived in unacceptable conditions,” said Senator Robert Rolison. “I’m pleased this settlement provides financial relief for tenants while ensuring the long-overdue repairs are finally made.”

"Thank you to the Attorney General for resolving the horrific situation at Kenney Apartments," said Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson. While no amount of money can fully address the harm to residents, this settlement offers much-needed relief to tenants and repairs to the complex. I commend the brave tenants who came forward, and local officials who took up their cause. This case should serve as a wake-up call for the Newburgh Codes Department to quickly and forcefully enforce the building code. No tenant should endure unsafe and unlivable conditions."

“For many years, these unacceptable conditions have gone unaddressed, impacting the health, safety, and quality of life of countless families,” said Newburgh Mayor Torrance R. Harvey. “The Kenney Apartments tenants’ willingness to raise their voices and demand accountability has been instrumental in bringing much-needed attention to these long-standing issues. The results of this collective effort demonstrate what can be accomplished when local government partners with residents and the Attorney General's office to stand up for what is right and to advocate for the dignity, safety, and well-being of our residents. Thank you to Attorney General James for your assistance, determination, and unwavering commitment to improving our community. Decent housing is a human right and slumlords shouldn’t ever exist in our communities.”

“The residents who endured dangerous, substandard, and irresponsible conditions at the hands of the owners of the Kenney and Bourne apartments are finally getting the justice they deserve,” said Orange County Legislator Genesis Ramos. “Not only will repairs move forward, but these tenants will be reimbursed for rent they should never have had to pay while living in these conditions. Let this be a message to any landlord in the City of Newburgh who thinks they can get away with treating our community members this way: you will face consequences. We will not allow anyone to normalize substandard living conditions for our residents. I thank the Attorney General for continuing to fight for New Yorkers, and for bringing accountability to bad actors.”

“For years, Kenney residents were ignored. Today, they've achieved something many haven't and it's all due to their organizing and steadfast efforts,” said Newburgh City Councilmember Tamika Stewart. “I thank Attorney General James for taking action to hold these landlords accountable and ensure The Kenney’s residents are made whole.”

“This settlement represents more than a legal victory—it is a victory for the residents who endured unacceptable living conditions for far too long,” said Newburgh City Councilmember Robert D. McLymore. “Every family deserves a safe, clean, and dignified place to call home. I want to thank Attorney General Letitia James and her office for taking decisive action to hold these property owners accountable and for standing with the people of Newburgh. This outcome sends a clear message that neglecting tenants and violating basic housing standards will not be tolerated. I remain committed to working alongside our local, state, and community partners to ensure every resident in the City of Newburgh has access to safe and habitable housing. Our work is not finished, but today is a significant step forward for our community.”

“The owners of The Kenney Apartments have completely abandoned their responsibilities,” said The Kenney Apartments tenant Gwen Griffin. “We have been left in freezing apartments without heat or hot water, and are dealing with unsafe electrical hazards, sewage leaks, and rodent infestations. We are grateful to Attorney General James for bringing this case to put an end to the inhumane conditions and get tenants the justice we deserve.”

“On behalf of myself and the tenants of the Kenney apartments, we are so glad that this is finally over,” said The Kenney Apartments tenant Wilhelmena Lamb. “We’d like to thank Attorney General James and we appreciate her for listening to us and for taking our complaints seriously.”

“Kenney Apartments tenants never stopped fighting for change, and now we are getting justice,” said The Kenney Apartments tenant Gaylord Geter. “While our landlords ignored calls for help, Attorney General James took action to hold them accountable. We look forward to seeing all the repairs getting made to our homes so that we have a safe place to live.”

“For years, Kenney tenants have spoken out about the dangerous conditions their landlord forced them to live in,” said Juanita O. Lewis, Executive Director of Community Voices Heard. “We applaud Attorney General James' office for standing with tenants, holding these owners accountable and securing the repairs and refunds tenants are owed. No tenant should have to wait years before an owner does what the law already requires. This is why Community Voices Heard organizes in Newburgh and across the Hudson Valley, and we will continue to organize tenants so they have the power to negotiate with their owners directly for safe and dignified housing.”

“We are glad that the owners are being held accountable for the neglectful conditions of their properties,” said Marcie Kobak, Director of Litigation at Legal Services of the Hudson Valley. “Unfortunately, violations of tenants’ rights to safe and habitable housing are common in Newburgh and throughout the Hudson Valley. Fortunately, New York State law gives the Attorney General’s Office the authority to bring building-wide enforcement actions, a critical tool in securing relief for the more than 100 families who have endured these conditions. We are grateful to have an Attorney General who is committed to protecting tenants and holding negligent landlords accountable, and we are proud to partner in this work.”

Attorney General James is a leader in getting justice for tenants throughout New York. In July 2026, Attorney General James and Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens sued the owners and managers of Nob Hill Apartments for violating tenants rights’ with years of persistent health and safety issues and illegal business practices. In June 2026, Attorney General James filed the first lawsuits under her office’s de facto rent stabilization compliance program to protect tenants in New York City. In October 2025, Attorney General James won a lawsuit against a Sullivan County manufactured home park for endangering residents and illegally raising rents.

This matter is being handled by Assistant Attorney General Justin Haines of the Poughkeepsie Regional Office, Administrative Assistant Sashawna Isaacs, Associate Director of Legislative Affairs Casandra Walker, and Assistant Attorney General in Charge of the Poughkeepsie Regional Office Vinita Kamath. The Poughkeepsie Regional Office is a part of the Division of Regional Affairs, which is led by Deputy Attorney General Jill Faber. The Division of Regional Affairs is overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.