VIDEO: Deceased Adult Male, believed to be a Missing Person, Recovered by Rescue 3

Rescue 3 Video, including from the Pilots’ POV, can be viewed on our YouTube Channel or Facebook page.

Deceased Adult Male, believed to be a Missing Person, Recovered by Rescue 3

On July 16, 2026, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit with the recovery of a deceased person near Orondo, Washington.

They advised that the adult male, believed to be a reported missing person, was found in an inaccessible area, on a steep, rugged hillside, making it very difficult and dangerous for ground personnel to attempt the recovery.

On July 16, 2026, Rescue 3 launched from Felts Field en route to assist Douglas County.

Upon arrival, as Pilots D. Kresse and R. Jones skillfully maneuvered Rescue 3 into position, Crew Chief B. Hubbell used the hoist to lower Helicopter Rescue Medics (HRM) Niebuhr and Gombasy to the ground. They placed the deceased male in an Air Rescue Extraction System (ARES) and then were recovered by hoist.

Once the recovery mission was completed, Rescue 3 transported the decedent to awaiting investigators.

Rescue 3 Flight Crew

Pilot: Don Kresse

Pilot: Rob Jones

Crew Chief/Hoist Operator: B. Hubbell, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office/Spokane Valley Police Sergeant

Crew Chief: C. Bylow, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant

Helicopter Rescue Medic: S. Niebuhr, Spokane Valley Fire Department Captain/Paramedic

Helicopter Rescue Medic: B. Gombasy, Spokane Valley Fire Department Engineer/Paramedic



