SVIU and U.S. Marshals Serve Search Warrant at Well-Known Nuisance Home

Three Suspects Arrested: Drugs and Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo Seized

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) and the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) served a search warrant at a well-known chronic nuisance home in Spokane Valley as part of an ongoing drug and firearms investigation. Three suspects were arrested on felony/misdemeanor charges, and Investigators seized more Fentanyl powder, Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, and several thousand additional rounds of ammunition.

NOTE: This is the same residence on S. Century Court associated with Jack A. Gentry, who was arrested on July 10, 2026, after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging him with multiple counts of distribution of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. As part of this joint SVIU and FBI investigation, they seized 14 firearms, one of which has been identified as a personally manufactured gun or ghost gun, countless rounds of ammunition, magazines, gun parts, and approximately $28,000 in cash, as well as distribution amounts of Fentanyl (over 3.5 pounds), Methamphetamine (approx. 2.25 pounds), and Cocaine (over 1.5 pounds). They also seized 5 vehicles and a motorcycle. (See DOJ-US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Washington Release July 15, 2026) https://www.flashalert.net/images/news/2026-07/6857/189800/GentryPressRelease.pdf

On the morning of July 20, 2026, Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) and the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) served a search warrant at a well-known nuisance residence in the 1000 block of S. Century Court in Spokane Valley as part of a larger, ongoing investigation into drug sales and firearms violations.

Investigators located and seized several thousand rounds of additional ammunition and amounts of packaged Fentanyl powder, Methamphetamine, and Crack Cocaine, which is believed to have been brought to the home sometime after the first search warrant was served on July 10, 2026. They also seized 1 vehicle and 4 E-bikes in addition to a second vehicle that was seized pending a search warrant.

Four people were detained, but one was later released without charges. The following three suspects were arrested on the following Washington State charges:

John B. Lewis (53) was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Fentanyl, and Unlawful Use of a Building for Drug Purposes.

Lynn (NMI) Ross (57) was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.

Jessica R. Reeves (38) was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, and Fentanyl.

This remains an active investigation, and additional arrests/charges are possible.

Photos are from both search warrant services on July 10, 2026, and July 20, 2026.

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