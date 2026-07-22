I News Australia Launches with Independent Journalism from Australia to the World

US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack with I News Australia founder and Editor-in-Chief Nelly Yoa at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye, July 2026. Photo: I News Australia NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, from left, at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye, July 2026. Photo: I News Australia I News Australia founder and Editor-in-Chief Nelly Yoa at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye, 7–8 July 2026. Photo: I News Australia

New independent Australian outlet enters the media landscape with international reporting credentials and an audience-first editorial mission.

Our mission is simple: original reporting, exclusive access, and journalism Australians can trust.” — Nelly Yoa, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, I News Australia

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent journalist and former professional soccer player Nelly Yoa has officially launched I News Australia , a new independent media organisation committed to delivering direct, independent, and audience-focused journalism.Founded on the principles of editorial independence, transparency, and exclusive reporting, I News Australia aims to provide Australians and the world with firsthand coverage of major national and international events while offering perspectives often overlooked by traditional media."I News Australia was created to bring Australians closer to the stories shaping our world through independent reporting, exclusive interviews, and on-the-ground coverage," said Founder and Editor-in-Chief Nelly Yoa. "We believe audiences deserve direct access to important events and informed journalism that places facts and transparency first."Yoa said the outlet enters its official launch having already reported from major international events."I News Australia has been credentialed by the White House Press Team, and last month we were invited to travel to Beijing, China, as part of the White House Media Delegation covering the high-level meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping," Yoa said. "We were honoured to represent independent Australian media at this significant international event."Building on that momentum, the outlet's international coverage has continued through the northern summer."I News Australia was invited by the White House to join the United States Media Delegation accompanying President Trump to last month's G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, and last week's NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye, as one of the only independent Australian news outlets in attendance, providing our audience with firsthand coverage of two of the year's defining diplomatic gatherings," Yoa said.Yoa said the official launch reflects a commitment to delivering credible reporting from the places where major global decisions are made."Our mission is simple: original reporting, exclusive access, and journalism Australians can trust," he said.The outlet covers local and global news, politics, world affairs, opinion, and profiles, with content available at inewsaustralia.com As I News Australia expands its coverage, the organisation says it remains focused on strengthening its reputation as an independent news outlet dedicated to informing Australians through original reporting and exclusive access.# # #ABOUT I NEWS AUSTRALIAI News Australia is an independent Australian media organisation covering local and global news, politics, world affairs, opinion, and profiles. Founded by journalist Nelly Yoa, the outlet is dedicated to original reporting, exclusive access, and audience-first journalism. Visit inewsaustralia.com.

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