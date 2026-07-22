RN Enterprises Announces Acquisition of Helping Hands Home Healthcare, Expanding Home-Based Care Services Across Florida

RN Enterprises Leadership Team

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens RN Enterprises' Mission to Deliver Comprehensive, Compassionate Care Where Patients Need It Most

This acquisition strengthens our ability to expand home-based healthcare while investing in our clinicians, supporting our partners, and improving patient outcomes.” — Rodney G.B. Clements

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RN Enterprises , a leading provider of home infusion nursing, clinical staffing, and patient support services, today announced the acquisition of Helping Hands Home Healthcare, a trusted provider of skilled home healthcare services throughout Florida. The acquisition marks a significant step in RN Enterprises' continued growth and commitment to expanding access to high-quality healthcare services in the home.Operating in more than 40 states, with over 16 office locations, a nationwide network of more than 550 registered nurses, and over 20 years of experience serving the healthcare industry, RN Enterprises continues to expand its ability to deliver exceptional clinical care while supporting patients, providers, and healthcare partners across the country.By combining the clinical expertise and community relationships of Helping Hands Home Healthcare with RN Enterprises' nationwide healthcare network and operational infrastructure, the organization will be better positioned to serve patients, healthcare providers, hospitals, specialty pharmacies, and referral partners throughout the United States.Founded on the belief that healthcare is most effective when delivered with compassion, professionalism, and personal attention, both organizations share a common commitment to improving patient outcomes while allowing individuals to receive care in the comfort and dignity of their own homes."Helping Hands Home Healthcare has built an outstanding reputation for delivering compassionate, patient-centered care," said Rodney G.B. Clements, Founder and Owner of RN Enterprises. "Their dedication to clinical excellence and service aligns perfectly with our mission. This acquisition allows us to expand our capabilities, strengthen our presence in the home healthcare market, and continue investing in the resources, technology, and clinical talent needed to meet the growing demand for home-based healthcare services."The acquisition enhances RN Enterprises' ability to provide a broader continuum of care that includes skilled nursing, infusion nursing, patient education, care coordination, and in-home support services. As healthcare continues shifting toward home-based treatment models, the combined organization is positioned to offer patients and healthcare partners a more integrated and efficient care experience.Patients currently receiving services through Helping Hands Home Healthcare will continue to receive uninterrupted care from the trusted clinicians and caregivers they know. Existing referral relationships and service commitments will remain in place, ensuring a seamless transition for patients, families, physicians, hospitals, and healthcare partners.The entire Helping Hands Home Healthcare team will remain in place and become part of the RN Enterprises family, ensuring continuity of care while preserving the relationships, experience, and personalized service that patients and referral partners have come to trust."We are excited to welcome the Helping Hands team into the RN Enterprises family," added Clements. "Our focus remains on supporting patients, empowering clinicians, and building innovative healthcare solutions that improve quality of life. Together, we are creating a stronger organization capable of delivering exceptional care while preserving the personalized service that has defined both companies."The acquisition supports RN Enterprises' long-term vision of becoming a premier provider of home-based healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Through strategic growth initiatives and a continued investment in clinical excellence, RN Enterprises remains dedicated to helping patients receive the care they need, when and where they need it most.About RN EnterprisesFounded by Rodney G.B. Clements, RN Enterprises is a national healthcare services organization specializing in home infusion nursing, clinical staffing, patient support programs, and healthcare workforce solutions . With operations spanning more than 40 states, over 16 office locations, a network of 550+ registered nurses, and more than 20 years of healthcare experience, RN Enterprises partners with specialty pharmacies, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and health systems to deliver high-quality clinical care and support services that improve patient outcomes and expand access to care throughout the United States.For more information, visit www.rn-enterprises.com About Helping Hands Home HealthcareHelping Hands Home Healthcare is a Florida-based home healthcare provider dedicated to delivering compassionate, personalized care to patients in their homes. The organization offers skilled nursing, therapy services, personal care assistance, and support programs designed to help patients maintain independence, recover from illness, and achieve improved health outcomes.For more information, visit www.helpinghandshomehealthcare.com

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