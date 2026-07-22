Morningbird Space Corporation Awarded An Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant for Groundbreaking Research

Company Funded to Conduct Propulsion Tests for Experimental Spacetime Distortion Work

Reaching the farthest destination requires the first step. Experimental Spacetime Distortion is a real attempt at applying fundamental physics principles to our greatest technological challenge.” — Dr. Chance M. Glenn, Sr.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morningbird Space Corporation recently received an Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant, a highly competitive award designed to support high-growth, high-impact companies across Alabama. The grant supports Alabama companies that have recently successfully completed SBIR projects and wish to further develop their work.

Morningbird will use the grant funding to extend its revolutionary work in experimental spacetime distortion by building an apparatus to measure and quantify potential thrust. The company is working closely with Alabama A&M University through the AAMU-RISE Foundation.

Our mission at Morningbird Space Corporation is to make space exploration more accessible and sustainable for current and future generations. The company develops innovative technologies and solutions in advanced propulsion systems, robotics, additive manufacturing, autonomous construction, STEM education, interplanetary transportation, and workforce training.

Founded and led by President Dr. Chance Glenn, Sr., an electrical engineer and visionary leader in technology and innovation, Morningbird Space continues to push the boundaries of what is possible while creating opportunities for the next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers.

“The implications of this propellantless propulsion concept, if successful, could reverberate throughout the space industry, from small satellites to large scale future spacecraft for deep space missions.” said Dr. Glenn.

Innovate Alabama has awarded more than $17 million in grant funding. That funding supports small businesses and university inventors whose proven business models and technologies will help advance Alabama’s regional and national economic footprint.I

Morningbird Space Corporation seeks to utilize this support to prove its propulsion technology while expanding upon its growing portfolio in space engineering and science. Follow them for more news of advances and breakthroughs in this industry.

Experimental Spacetime Distortion Explained...

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