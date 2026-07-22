Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.21.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Fernando Reyes, of Sacramento, has been appointed Legal Advisor at the Public Employment Relations Board. Reyes has been Senior Regional Attorney at the Public Employment Relations Board since 2025, where he was Regional Attorney from 2021 to 2025. He was Deputy County Counsel at Mendocino County from 2020 to 2021. Reyes is a Board Member of the Cruz Reynoso Bar Association. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require senate confirmation and the compensation is $151,776. Reyes is a Democrat.

Mikah Owen, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the Health Care Affordability Board. Owen has been Director of Training and Evidence at ACE Resource Network since 2025 and a Pediatrician at Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility since 2020. He has been Co-Principal Investigator at UCLA-UCSF ACEs Aware Family Resilience Network since 2023, where he was Senior Director of Clinical and Academic Programs from 2022 to 2023. He was a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of California, Davis from 2020 to 2022. Owen was a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville from 2016 to 2020. He is an Executive Committee Member and Chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Council on Community Pediatrics. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from University of California, San Francisco, a Master of Public Health degree from University of California, Berkeley, a Master of Business Administration degree from Yale University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Xavier University of Louisiana. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Owen is a Democrat.

David Chase, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the Health Care Affordability Board. Chase has been Chief Policy and Outreach Officer at Small Business Majority since 2026, where he has held several roles since 2010, including Vice President in Policy and Advocacy, Vice President in Outreach, California Director, and California Outreach Manager. He was Special Assistant at the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2006 to 2010. Chase earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media Communications from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Chase is registered without party preference.

Samantha Jo Hebermehl, of Fremont, has been appointed to the State Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Intervention. Hebermehl has been a Provider with the Public Authority for In-Home Support Services since 2023. She was a Hospitality Team Member at Mendocino Farms from 2016 to 2017. Hebermehl was a Restaurant Manager at Fig & Olive in 2016. She held several positions at Starbucks Coffee Company in Huntington Beach from 2013 to 2015, including Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, and Retail Management Trainee. Hebermehl was a Manager at Parkers’ Lighthouse and Queenview Steakhouse from 2012 to 2013. She held several roles at Maggiano’s Little Italy from 2007 to 2012, including Manager, Manager in Development, Regional Trainer, Training Coordinator, Banquet Captain and Dining Room Server. Hebermehl held several roles at Harrah’s Entertainment – Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino in 2008, including Sales Administrative Assistant and Delphi Sales Analyst (Midwest Region). She is a Member of the Communications and Outreach Committee and Improving State Systems Committee at the State Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Intervention and a Member of the Department of Developmental Services State Systemic Improvement Plan (SSIP) Task Force. Hebermehl earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature and Studies, University of Nevada, Las Vegas. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hebermehl is a Democrat.