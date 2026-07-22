Siegel Named to IBJ Media's 2026 Indiana 250 List of Most Influential Leaders

Fifth Annual List Recognizes Leaders from Every Region and Key Industries Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field (USATF), has been named to IBJ Media's 2026 Indiana 250, an annual list recognizing the state's most influential business and community leaders.

Now in its fifth year, the Indiana 250 honors leaders from public and private organizations representing a wide range of industries and regions across the state. The list, available at Indiana250.com, is compiled by IBJ Media executives, editors and newsroom staff following a months-long process of reviewing nominations, researching organizations and consulting with community leaders throughout Indiana.

"I am honored to be included among such an accomplished group of leaders who are helping shape Indiana's future," said Siegel. "Indiana has long been home to innovation, collaboration and opportunity, specifically in the area of Olympic sports. I am proud that USA Track & Field is part of that story."

"The Indiana 250 celebrates and recognizes the contributions of Indiana's boldest thinkers and doers shaping the future of our state," said Nate Feltman, CEO and publisher of IBJ Media. "Now in its fifth year, the Indiana 250 has become the premier celebration of those who are investing their talent and passion to make Indiana a great place to live and work."

IBJ Media launched the Indiana 250 program in 2022, and 84 leaders have appeared on the list all five years.

"The people on this list are not just leaders in their fields, they are champions for their communities and catalysts for growth and innovation across Indiana," Feltman added. "The Indiana 250 program enables us to foster connections among the honorees and amplify their collective impact for all Hoosiers."

Among those recognized this year are CEOs of many of the state's leading public and private organizations, including David Ricks of Eli Lilly and Co., Gail Boudreaux of Elevance Health, Jennifer Rumsey of Cummins Inc., Dan Starr of Do it Best Corp., Scott Davison of OneAmerica Financial, Ken Zagzebski of AES, Pete Yonkman of Cook Medical, Jim Ryan of Old National Bank and Brent Yeagy of Wabash. IBJ Media also added nearly 60 new executives to the list this year.

IBJ Media will recognize Indiana 250 honorees at an invitation-only reception today. Profiles of all honorees will be published in a special magazine distributed with the July 24 issue of the Indianapolis Business Journal and will also be available online at Indiana250.com.