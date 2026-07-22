Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships: Men’s Preview

100m

Kung Fu Kenny Bednarek won the USATF title last year and has already zipped to a wind-aided 9.72 that gave him the USATF LA Grand Prix crown, but he will face stern competition from Noah Lyles, the Olympic champion who has a pair of U.S. golds from 2018 and 2024. Lyles leads the American list in 2026 with a 9.88 to win the Rome Diamond League meet.



2019 world champion Christian Coleman is the third fastest man in U.S. history with a PB of 9.76 that earned him that gold, and he was third at the Prefontaine Classic in a season best of 9.95. Other contenders include Courtney Lindsey, who has run 9.89 this season, and Max Thomas, a 9.90 performer in '26. Ronnie Baker, a veteran at age 32 who was fifth in the 2021 Olympic final, still has it as evidenced by his recent 9.93 at Memphis.



Usain Bolt set the United States all-comers record with a 9.72 at Icahn Stadium in 2008, so the track is certainly capable of yielding some lightning-quick times. With 11 men entering with sub-10 clockings, some really fast dudes will miss out on the final.



200m

American record holder and four-time world champion Noah Lyles has won five of the last six U.S. titles, including the last two, and he is the fastest of the entrants this season at 19.91. Right behind him at 19.92 is Brandon Hicklin, and USC's Garrett Kaalund is hoping his return from injury carries him onto the podium. Kaalund set an American indoor record of 19.95 to win the NCAA Indoor Championships before DNFing at the Big 10 and NCAA West meets.



Max Thomas is the other sub-20 entrant with a best of 19.98, while Jordan Anthony has won in both of his half-lap outings this year and ran 20.05 at Tokyo in May.



400m

Last year's runner-up, Chris Bailey, is the top returnee and clocked a PB of 44.06 to place third at the Paris DL. He won two meets on the USATF Tour and was third at the Pre Classic. Bailey has broken 45 seconds in each of his six races thus far. The bronze medalist from 2025 is also back as Khaleb McRae comes in with a best of 44.40 that placed him third at the Rabat DL. McRae was a World Indoor 4x400 gold medalist in March, teaming up with Justin Robinson and Demarius Smith.



One of the most bemedaled relay men ever with seven global golds, 34-year-old Vernon Norwood has a best of 44.58 in '26 and is a consistent presence in the USATF final over the years. Norwood was fourth last year in front of Jenoah Mckiver and Bryce Deadmon. Mckiver and Deadmon earned World Relays god in the mixed 4x400 in May.



The biggest question mark is reigning Olympic champion Quincy Hall, who is on the mend from a nagging injury and has been cautious in his two races this year. Hall is the third fastest American ever with a PB of 43.40.



800m

Any discussion of this event has to begin with teen wonder Cooper Lutkenhaus, the 17-year-old Texan who stunned the world with his runner-up finish at the 2025 USATF Championships and then followed up with a World Indoor title this spring. Lutkenhaus is the third fastest American ever at 1:42.08, a time that won the second of his two Diamond League titles at Oslo, taking down Olympic champ Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya. He earned his first DL win at Stockholm with a 1:42.70.



Former American record holder and 2019 world champ Donavan Brazier was the USATF 2025 champion ahead of Lutkenhaus and has three U.S. outdoor titles to his credit. He has a best of 1:44.03 and was third at the Pre Classic. The other returnee from last year's final is Camden Marshall, who was eighth.



1500m

This is a wide-open event as none of the previous five winners are entered. In fact, the highest returning finisher from 2025 is Gary Martin, who was sixth. Martin was this year's bronze medalist for Virginia at the NCAA Championships, and he has a PB of 3:32.03, but the man of the hour looks to be Vincent Ciattei. At age 31, Ciattei is in the prime of his career and has had a stellar 2026.



After placing third at the USATF Indoors, he won at the USATF LA Track Fest in May and lowered his PB to 3:30.90 at the Rabat Diamond League meet. The runner-up at the USATF Road Mile in Des Moines, Ciattei also notched a mile PB of 3:48.34 at the Pre Classic to move to No. 9 U.S. all-time.



Nathan Green was sixth at the World Indoor Championships and won a pair of NCAA titles for Washington, while Oregon's Simeon Birnbaum captured the NCAA outdoor title and set a collegiate record of 3:31.69 in April. Others to watch include two-time NCAA champ Joe Waskom, fresh off a 3:32.52 PB in Budapest, and 2025 World Indoor bronze medalist Luke Houser, twice an NCAA indoor champ. Sam Prakel is a vet who is rounding into top form at the right time.



3000SC

Seven of last year's top eight are back, led by three-time defending champ Kenneth Rooks. Rooks, the silver medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, hasn't been in top form of late, leaving the door open for Matthew Wilkinson, who has had a string of impressive Diamond League outings. Wilkinson, who was fourth in 2025, ran a PB of 8:09.56 at Rabat in May to take over the No. 7 all-time U.S. spot. He placed fourth at Monaco two weeks ago and is the man to beat.



2025 runner-up Daniel Michalski was ninth at the Worlds last summer and won the NACAC title in a PB of 8:14.07 in less than favorable conditions, and 2021 Olympian Benard Keter, third here in 2025, set his PB of 8:16.11 at Brussels last year. Yasin Sado is in great shape judging by his wins at the USATF LA Grand Prix and USATF Distance Classic, and he dropped his PB to 8:15.78 at LA.



Olympian James Corrigan was the 2025 NCAA champ for BYU, and Oregon's Benjamin Balazs recently clocked a big PB of 8:17.67 at the Sunset Tour. 2024 NCAA winner Parker Stokes won the USATF LA Track Fest in May and was third at the Sunset Tour in 8:19.67.



5000m

What happens in the 10,000 on Thursday night will pretty much determine the players in this Sunday final as quite a few are planning to double back. Olympic bronze medalist Grant Fisher was fifth at the Oslo Diamond League meet in a season best of 12:49.61 and has twice been a USATF champ at this distance.



Thomas Ratcliffe ran a PB of 13:08.50 to take second at the USATF Distance Classic and was fifth in the two miles at the Pre Classic. Fifth in the 3000 at the 2025 World Indoors, Dylan Jacobs won NCAA titles at 5000 and 10,000, and he has run 13:09.09 this year. Jacobs was the silver medalist at the USATF 5K Champs in May at Indianapolis.



Tokyo Olympian Woody Kincaid is the No. 5 all-time American with an indoor PB of 12:51.61 that was set in 2023 and he has a rather effective finishing kick in a tactical race. At No. 7 on that all-time list is Cooper Teare, who ran 12:54.72 two years ago and was the 2021 NCAA champ.



10,000m

A relatively small field in this event might lead to early separation. Olympic bronze medalist and American record holder Grant Fisher won at the Olympic Trials in 2024 but was outkicked by Nico Young last year and placed second. This season's fastest American is Woody Kincaid, an Olympian at Tokyo in 2021 and the fifth fastest American ever at 26:57.57.



James Mwaura was fifth last year, two places ahead of Drew Bosley, and those two will be among a group of runners who will challenge for podium spots. Former Kansas star Chandler Gibbens dropped below 28 minutes in June, clocking a PB of 27:55.08 at Portland, and Evan Bishop also cruised to a PB of 27:57.98 in April at Stanford.



110 Hurdles

Perhaps the most exciting event on the 2026 menu, the men's high hurdles have produced plenty of drama and it ain't over yet. The inaugural USATF Tour overall men's champion, Jamal Britt, has had a huge breakout season and took over the No. 5 all-time world performer spot with a 12.86 to win the Pre Classic. Britt had a pair of Diamond League wins in China to open the season and then lowered his PB four times.



There's a big obstacle in Britt's way, though, as reigning world champion Cordell Tinch is back after a runner-up USATF finish in 2025. Tinch was last year's revelation and is the sixth fastest man in history with a 12.87 PB. Also in the sub-13 club is Kendrick Smallwood. Smallwood was the NCAA silver medalist for Texas and ran a big PB of 12.95 to become the second fastest collegian ever.



Winner of four meets in 2026, Jamar Marshall took the title at two USATF Tour stops, including a PB run of 13.04 at the USATF Lone Star GP. Collegians Malachi Snow and Bradley Franklin are rising talents who could crash the podium party, and Luke Schroeder is an NCAA Division III star from Wisconsin-La Crosse whose father, Bill, was an NFL wide receiver for the Packers.



400m Hurdles

Caleb Dean, Chris Robinson, and CJ Allen finished 2-3-4 at last year's USATF Champs and bring in a wealth of experience as they seek their first U.S. title. Dean is the No. 5 all-time U.S. performer with a PB of 47.23 and he placed fifth at the World Championships last summer. He has dipped under 48 seconds three times already in '26.



The 2023 NCAA champ, Robinson earned gold on the Team USATF 4x400 at this year's World Indoors and brings in superb flat 400 speed to go with his hurdling PB of 47.76. He was fourth in the flat lap at the Pre Classic in 44.88. Allen made the semis at the 2023 Worlds and 2024 Olympics and carries a lifetime best of 47.58.



Three other '25 finalists also return, led by fifth place finisher Aldrich Bailey. Reyte Rash and James Smith II were right behind Bailey last year, and any of that trio could crack the medals here. Texas high school sensation Andrew Jones is one to watch for the future after his 49.46 at the USATF U20 Championships.



High Jump

Paris '24 silver medalist Shelby McEwen and 2023 World Champs silver medalist JuVaughn Harrison are the biggest names, and Harrison is coming off a fourth place finish at the Monaco Diamond League meet. Both men have PBs of 2.36 and are tied for the No. 8 spot on the all-time U.S. list. McEwen tied with Harrison for the runner-up spot last year and both made the Worlds team for Tokyo, with Harrison taking fifth.



Reigning champ Tyus Wilson was a bit of a surprise winner last year and ended up sixth at the Worlds. He has only competed once this season, a fifth-place effort at the Doha Diamond League meet. Charle McBride and Arkansas star Scottie Vines have the best '26 outdoor marks coming in at 2.26. Vines was the NCAA outdoor silver medalist and tied for bronze indoors.



Others to watch include 2024 Olympian Vernon Turner, who has a 2.33 PB, and Eli Kosiba, who was fourth at the World Indoors last year.



Pole Vault

All of American men's pole vaulting royalty is represented here, with the national indoor and outdoor record holders, the top three all-time U.S. performers, and the men who have won every title since 2014. Austin Miller is the defending champion after his PB clearance at 5.92 gave him the title in '25.



Sam Kendricks took World Champs gold in 2017 and 2019 and was the Paris Olympic Games silver medalist after earning bronze at Rio in 2016. Kendricks has won seven USATF crowns outdoors, including six in a row from 2014-19. He has a PB of 6.06 that ties him for No. 6 on the world all-time performer list.



Three-time U.S. champ Chris Nilsen was the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and added Worlds silver in 2022. His PB of 6.05 is the American indoor record and ties him for ninth on the world all-time list. The outdoor AR of 6.07 is held by KC Lightfoot, who has sole hold of the No. 5 slot on that all-time list. Lightfoot was fourth at the Olympics in 2021.



Among the other top contenders are Matt Ludwig, the 2023 Pan Am Games gold medalist and 2020 USATF Indoors winner, and Zach Bradford. Bradford joined the 6-meter club with a big 6.01 PB to win the USATF Indoors gold in February and sits at No. 6 on the all-time U.S. list.



Long Jump

2025 winner Isaac Grimes was a World Championships finalist and leads a parade of the three most recent champions who are slated to compete, but many eyes will be on 2025 World Championships 110 hurdles gold medalist Cordell Tinch, who has plied his wares on the indoor runway this season. Tinch opened some eyes when he sailed out to 8.29 at Arkansas in February, and he followed up with a sixth-place finish at the USATF Indoors. If he is on, he can jump with the best of them.



Last year's champ, Jeremiah Davis, was fifth at the World Indoors this year and has been jumping well this season. He has a PB of 8.37, set indoors in 2023. Marquis Dendy is the veteran of the field at age 33 and was the 2016 World Indoor champ. Dendy, who also has two World Indoor bronzes, has a PB of 8.42. 2017 world silver medalist Jarrion Lawson has the best PB in the field at 8.58 from 2016.



USATF indoor champ Steffin McCarter was a Tokyo Olympian and twice a World Championships team member, and Will Williams has five world champs appearances indoors and out. The youngsters hoping to make an impression include Kennedy Stringfellow, an 8.29 performer whose dad, Savante, is still No. 10 on the all-time U.S. performer list.



Triple Jump

A pair of Paris Olympians who own the past two USATF titles lead the way here, with Russell Robinson and Salif Mane representing the future of the event in the U.S. Robinson, the USATF indoor champion in March, bounded to a big PB of 17.54 to win the Ed Murphey Classic two weeks ago and has to be the favorite on form. He was the NCAA indoor champ in 2024.



Mane competed collegiately at Fairleigh Dickinson, located about 25 miles from Icahn Stadium, and was sixth at Paris after taking the NCAA outdoor crown. His PB of 17.52 earned him the Olympic Trials win in '24.



SEC champ Brandon Green of Oklahoma was also the NCAA outdoor bronze medalist and has a PB of 16.96, while James Carter was the USATF indoor silver medalist this year.



Shot Put

Even without the GOAT, three-time Olympic champ Ryan Crouser who is out with an elbow injury, this is a powerhouse field that would delight any meet director around the world. Start with two-time world champ Joe Kovacs, the second farthest thrower in history with a PB of 23.23 and owner of three Olympic silvers. Kovacs won USATF crowns in 2014-15 and is looking for his first outdoor nationals gold in more than 10 years. He leads the U.S. list at 22.58.



Runner-up by one point in the overall USATF Tour standings, Jordan Geist has been on a roll in '26. He improved his PB to 22.44 at the Ed Murphey Classic and was the World Indoors silver medalist in March. Geist's shortest meet this year was 21.30, a demonstration of his consistent excellence.



USATF indoor champ Roger Steen also has a lengthy list of stellar performances this year and earned bronze at the World Indoor Championships. He has a PB of 22.11 and has thrown 22.07 in '26. Defending champ Josh Awotunde is the ninth best American ever with a PB of 22.47 and was the 2022 world bronze medalist.



Tripp Piperi earned bronze at the 2025 World Indoors, and Payton Otterdahl is the No. 5 all-time U.S. performer at 22.59i. Otterdahl was fourth at the Paris Olympic Games and 10th at Tokyo in 2021.



Discus Throw

Defending champ Reggie Jagers and American record holder Sam Mattis are the top contenders for the title, and Mattis has had the hot hand this season. He bettered the age-old AR with a massive 72.45 in April to move to eighth on the all-time world performer list and has made three Diamond League appearances in '26. Mattis won the USATF title in 2019 and 2023 and competed collegiately at Penn.



Jagers owns the distinction of having the best throw ever by an American lefthander, a 69.16 bomb at Ramona two years ago. He nailed a 69.09 in April at the same facility and could be tough to beat depending on the wind direction.



Third in 2025, Marcus Gustaveson is the No. 7 all-time American with a 70.63 PB. The young gun in the field is Air Force's Texas Tanner, a dual threat in the discus and hammer who set his PB of 69.56 in April at... Ramona. 2024 Olympian Joseph Brown and 2023 world champs finalist Brian Williams are two other talented challengers with lots of experience.



Hammer Throw

American record holder Rudy Winkler has won five USATF titles and owns the top two and four of the top 10 all-time U.S. performances. A native New Yorker, Winkler has continued to develop into a contender for a global podium, with three Olympics and five World Championships on his résumé. He leads the U.S. list at 81.12 this year and was the runner-up at the Pre Classic.



Daniel Haugh is a two-time Olympian and four-time World Championships team member who has won two USATF crowns. Haugh has struggled a bit in 2026 but his PB of 80.18 in 2022 ranks him fifth on the all-time U.S. list. Making his mark this year, Trey Knight took the No. 7 slot on that list in March with a 79.33 toss. He was a finalist at Tokyo's World Championships last year.



Air Force's Texas Tanner set the American collegiate record of 78.87 in April and earned silver at the NCAA Championships. Tokyo Olympian Alex Young is having a great year at age 31, upping his season best to 77.86 to win at Edmonton two weeks ago.



Javelin Throw

Dominant hardly describes Curtis Thompson's reign over the U.S. javelin scene recently. Thompson earned bronze at the 2025 World Championships, the first global medal for an American in quite a while, and he has three straight USATF titles and four of the last five. He is the third best American ever with a PB of 87.76 and has two Olympics and three Worlds appearances to his credit.



Nipping at his heels is Marc Anthony Minichello, with w whip-like arm that has carried him to No. 7 on the all-time U.S. list at 84.11. Minichello was the silver medalist at the inaugural Pan American Championships in June and won two NCAA titles.



Georgia's Jordan Davis set his PB of 84.45 while at Southern Connecticut State and ranks sixth on the all-time U.S. list. He placed fourth at the NCAA meet this year. Right behind him at that meet was teammate Nick Reynolds, who has a best of 77.82.



Decathlon

Five men who have won USATF titles will compete against the unforgiving point tables to determine who is America's Greatest Athlete for 2026. Reigning champ Kyle Garland is the third best American ever with a PB of 8,869 points, two ahead of the next man, Garett Scantling. Zach Ziemek is also in that top 10 at 10th with an 8,676 PB.



Garland is hugely powerful and explosive with only two slightly questionable individual events – the pole vault and javelin – and he set his PB to win last year in Eugene. This will be his first dec of the season after earning bronze in the heptathlon at the World Indoors.



Olympic Trials winner Heath Baldwin took silver in the heptathlon ahead of Garland in March and brings a 10-event PB of 8,625. Baldwin is a very solid all-arounder with exceptional javelin and high jump skills. Scantling won the 2021 Trials and 2022 USATF title and was fourth at Tokyo '21. He DNFed at the 2025 USATF meet after scoring 8,320 last June to qualify.



2018 champ Ziemek was the World Championships bronze medalist at Eugene in 2022 and has three Olympics and four Worlds to his credit, while Devon Williams captured the 2019 U.S. crown. This year's list leader, Hakim McMorris, won the Mt. SAC Relays with a PB score of 8,420 and was the USATF indoor heptathlon gold medalist.



Half Marathon Race Walk

The last time someone not named Nick Christie won the USATF outdoor race walk gold was in 2017 when Emmanuel Corvera beat him for the title by six seconds. Christie has since won seven straight USATF Championships golds and raised his total of national titles in all walks categories to more than three dozen.



With a change of distances nationally and internationally to the half marathon, Christie will have the opportunity to add to his treasure trove. He is already the fastest American ever with a 1:28:35 in Czechia in May. Corvera was more than three minutes behind Christie in that race at Podebrady in 1:32:00, and the two will again face off here.



Two other contenders for podium spots are Jordan Crawford and Jason Cherng. Crawford, the USATF indoor 5000 runner-up to Christie in February, walked 1:33:33 at Podebrady, while Cherng has a best of 1:40:38 this year.