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Podcast: New treatment to fight deadliest cancer

New, lifesaving treatments can be found at the intersection of bioengineering and medicine. U.S. National Science Foundation-supported professor Neil Forbes discusses how the bacteria salmonella can be modified for treatment against some of the deadliest cancers.

Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.

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Podcast: New treatment to fight deadliest cancer

Distribution channels: Science


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