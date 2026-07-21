Student Loan Forgiveness Scammer Permanently Banned from Debt Relief Industry and Telemarketing

Dennise Merdjanian, an operator of a student loan debt forgiveness scheme, will be permanently banned from the debt relief industry and telemarketing under a proposed order resolving the Federal Trade Commission’s charges that she and other operators took more than $45.9 million from consumers as part of their illegal student loan debt relief operation.

In November 2024, the Commission sued Nevada-based Superior Servicing LLC and Merdjanian alleging they pretended to be affiliated with the U.S. Department of Education and falsely promised student loan forgiveness, bilking millions from student loan borrowers. A federal court temporarily halted the scheme and froze its assets at the request of the FTC. In early 2025, the FTC filed an amended complaint adding several other companies and two scheme operators, Eric Caldwell and David Hernandez, as defendants.

In September 2025, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada entered orders against Caldwell and Hernandez banning them from engaging in the debt relief industry. Additionally, Caldwell’s order bans him from engaging in telemarketing, and Hernandez’s order prohibits him from violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule.

The proposed order against Merdjanian will ban her from engaging in debt relief services and telemarketing. It also imposes a monetary judgment of more than $45.9 million that will be partially suspended, due to Merdjanian’s inability to pay. If Merdjanian is found to have materially misrepresented her finances, the full amount will become immediately due.

The settlement with Merdjanian, along with a default order entered against the corporate defendants, resolves the litigation against the remaining defendants in the case.

The FTC has resources on how to avoid student loan debt relief scams at ftc.gov/StudentLoans. Consumers can get assistance with their student loans for free at StudentAid.gov.

The Commission vote approving the stipulated final order was 2-0. The FTC filed the proposed order in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada. Stipulated final orders have the force of law when approved and signed by the District Court Judge.

The lead staff attorneys on this matter were Luis Gallegos and Reid Tepfer of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection with assistance from FTC Investigator Kelle Slaughter.