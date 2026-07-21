Federal jury convicts Poquoson man of telemarketing fraud conspiracy

A federal jury convicted Barry Glenn Augustinsky, 55, of Poquoson, for mail fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, unlawful monetary transactions, and obtaining information under false pretenses.

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