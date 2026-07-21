Richmond man sentenced after being caught with drugs and a firearm while on supervision for the same crimes in the same place

Atio Terrain Walton, 23, of Richmond, was sentenced to prison after being caught with drugs and a firearm while on supervision for the same crimes in the same place.

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