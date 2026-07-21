Texas Leads All States For June Job Gains

TEXAS, July 21 - July 21, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas as America’s jobs leader with today’s U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment release showing Texas led all states with a gain of 43,400 nonfarm jobs over the month of June. Texas also led for jobs gained over the last 12 months.

“Our greatest natural resource is the people of our great state; that is why Texas leads the nation in job creation,” said Governor Abbott. “Business leaders credit our highly skilled workforce, welcoming business climate, and exceptional quality of life as Texas’ top advantages. In Texas, we invest in high-demand skills training and partner with job-creating businesses and innovators to power expanded opportunity for Texans for decades to come.”

Labor market data released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high of 14,469,600 total nonfarm jobs after a gain of 43,400 jobs in June.

Texas gained 177,900 jobs from June 2025 to June 2026 and outpaced the annual job growth rate for the U.S. as a whole.

Texans working, including self-employed Texans, totaled 15,203,600.

The Texas labor force totaled 15,904,900 with a gain of 29,700 people over the last 12-month period.

Texas has gained more than 2.6 million jobs since January 2015 when Governor Abbott took office.