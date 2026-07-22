Hawke Media Named Agency of Record for Jacuzzi Group to Drive Next Phase of Growth for its Wellness Brands

Partnership builds on more than a decade of collaboration and a shared commitment to innovation, dealer success, and category leadership.

SANTA MONICA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawke Media , the leading marketing agency for growth-stage companies, today announced its appointment as Agency of Record (AOR) for Jacuzzi Group’s portfolio of brands, including Jacuzzi® Hot Tubs Sundance® Spas , Dream Maker Spas, and HydropoolHot Tubs and Swim Spas.The appointment marks the next chapter in a relationship that spans more than a decade. Long before joining Hawke Media, Scott Johnson, former Founder and CEO of Normal Bear Media and now Sr. Managing Director at Hawke Media, worked closely with Jacuzzi Group both at the corporate level and throughout its expansive dealer network. Over the years, Johnson and his team at Normal Bear Media supported dealers across North America with digital marketing, website design and development, retail visual displays, traditional advertising, showroom design, event execution, and customer acquisition strategies.Following Hawke Media’s acquisition of Normal Bear Media in June 2024, the partnership continued to evolve as Johnson’s deep category expertise and long-standing relationships were enhanced by Hawke Media’s national infrastructure, performance marketing capabilities, and full-service resources. The collaboration serves as a strong example of Hawke Media’s acquisition strategy in action, where founder-led agencies maintain their specialized expertise while leveraging the scale of the broader Hawke ecosystem. Together, these strengths helped drive Hawke Media’s appointment as Agency of Record for Jacuzzi Group in May 2026.“This appointment is the result of years of collaboration, trust, and a shared vision for the future,” said Scott Johnson, Managing Director at Hawke Media. “Jacuzzi Group has consistently set the standard for innovation and excellence in the wellness industry. We are honored to deepen our partnership and help accelerate growth for both the corporate brands and the incredible dealer network that supports them.”As part of the relationship, Hawke Media maintains an exclusive focus within the hot tub category, working solely with Jacuzzi Group brands and their authorized dealer network. This commitment ensures strategic alignment, protects dealer interests, and eliminates conflicts that can arise when agencies represent competing manufacturers or retailers within the same market.“At Hawke Media, we believe specialization creates better outcomes,” Johnson added. “Rather than dividing our attention across competing brands, we’ve chosen to align ourselves with the company that has defined and led the category for decades.”Widely recognized as the original innovator in hydrotherapy, Jacuzzihas become one of the most recognizable names in wellness and outdoor living. The brand continues to lead the industry through advancements such as SmartTub, which allows owners to monitor and control their spas remotely through a mobile application, True Water™ technology designed to simplify water care and maintenance, and integrated infrared therapy systems that enhance the overall wellness experience.“Expanding our partnership with Hawke Media allows us to build on an already strong foundation. Scott and his team understand our business, know our dealers and have a proven track record of supporting their success” said Destini Protich, Senior Director of Marketing, Jacuzzi Group. “Bringing that experience together with our corporate marketing efforts closes the loop—strengthening the support we provide to our dealers while creating a more cohesive, integrated approach across the Jacuzzi brand.”The Agency of Record partnership will support ongoing initiatives across brand strategy, performance marketing, creative development, dealer support programs, customer acquisition, retail experiences, and emerging technologies designed to strengthen consumer engagement.###About Hawke MediaHawke Media is one of the fastest growing marketing agencies in the U.S, dedicated to delivering bespoke, data-driven, and performance-centric solutions to help launch, scale, and revitalize businesses. As Your Outsourced CMO, Hawke Media provides CMO-level expertise to brands of all sizes, creating customized strategies that align perfectly with each client’s unique needs.Founded in 2012 by Erik Huberman, Hawke Media has helped more than 6,000 brands grow, including world-class names such as Red Bull, Funko, Barstool Sports, K-Swiss, and Crocs. For more information, visit www.hawkemedia.com About Jacuzzi GroupJacuzzi Group is a global leader in wellness products, offering a portfolio of industry-leading brands including Jacuzzi, SundanceSpas, Dream Maker Spas, and Hydropool. For decades, Jacuzzi Group has pioneered innovations in hydrotherapy, wellness, and outdoor living, serving customers through an extensive network of authorized dealers around the world.

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