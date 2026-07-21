Advancing Legislation to Support Species Recovery, Manage Invasive Species, Eradicate New World Screwworm

Today, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries held a legislative hearing on bills to support endangered salmon species recovery and combat invasive parasites and aquatic species. Subcommittee Chair Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) issued the following statement in response:

“Proactive species management is the gold standard of environmental stewardship. House Republicans will continue to work with states, tribes and local governments to determine how federal resources can protect wildlife and livestock.”

Background

H.R. 9621, the Northwest Endangered Salmon Predation Prevention Act of 2026, introduced by U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-Wash.), supports recovery efforts for endangered and threatened salmon species by amending the Marine Mammal Protection Act to allow state and tribal fishery co-managers in the Pacific Northwest to adaptively manage pinnipeds within the ecosystem.

H.R. 8876, the Aquatic Invasive Species Control and Prevention Act of 2026, introduced by U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), updates the framework for managing federal aquatic invasive species by investing in prevention and research, and coordinating management efforts between agencies, states, tribes and local governments.

H.R. 7466, the Safeguarding America’s Food Economy and Controlling Agricultural Threats to Livestock and Enterprises (SAFE CATTLE) Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), strengthens the federal response to New World Screwworm by requiring coordinated surveillance, prevention and eradication efforts between the Departments of Agriculture and the Interior to safeguard wildlife, livestock and the U.S. food supply.

H.R. 7332, the Whale CHARTS Act of 2026, introduced by U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.), amends the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 to establish a program to map, survey and monitor migratory whales.