Crovetti Orthopaedics Welcomes Dr. Steven W.A. Gonsalves, Orthopaedic Surgeon Specializing in Hip and Knee Care

Dr. Steven Gonsalves joins Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Knowing patients feel heard, and that I genuinely want the best for them, builds the trust that successful outcomes depend on. That’s why I treat my patients with Aloha - like family.” — Dr. Steven Gonsalves

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael Crovetti, DO , is pleased to announce that Steven W.A. Gonsalves, MD has joined the surgical team at Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine . Dr. Gonsalves is a fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in primary and revision Adult Reconstructive Surgery of the hip and knee, with particular focus on minimally invasive techniques, robotic-assisted surgery, and complex revision cases. He welcomes patients to see him at both the Henderson and Summerlin area practice locations.Born and raised in a rural area in Maui, Hawaii, Dr. Gonsalves earned his BA in Biology from the University of Hawaii in Honolulu. The following year, he was one of only six graduates from the Imi Hoʻōla Post-Baccalaureate Program at John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), a 12-month program preparing students for medical school through science, humanities, and critical-thinking. The experience confirmed his path, and he went on to earn his Doctor of Medicine at JABSOM.It was during medical school that he discovered his passion for orthopaedics. He completed his Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at the University of Arizona in Tucson, followed by a Hedley Fellowship in Orthopaedic Surgery at the Orthopaedic Institute of the West in Scottsdale, Arizona. Most recently, Dr. Gonsalves practiced at University Orthopaedic Specialists/Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, focusing on Adult Reconstruction and Hip & Knee Replacement surgery.Dr. Gonsalves's move to Crovetti Orthopaedics came down to both career and family. "My wife is a veterinarian, and after building a very successful emergency veterinary group in Tucson, she was asked to come to Las Vegas to help train others to replicate that model in Nevada," he says. "About a year ago, she made the move with our two daughters, and I started commuting back and forth. I knew it was only a matter of time before I joined them — and then my wife saw a job opportunity at Crovetti right around the time one of my mentors independently suggested I look into the practice. That was enough to get me talking with them.""From there, things moved fast. I quickly saw that Dr. Crovetti shares my values around patient commitment and how medicine should be practiced. After about two weeks of meeting with him and shadowing his work in the practice and in surgery, I knew this was the right decision," he continues. "Now that the move is complete, I'm looking forward to settling into the Las Vegas community."Throughout his training, Dr. Gonsalves has earned recognition both for his surgical skill and leadership – including being named Chief Resident and receiving Future Leader honors – and just as meaningfully to his patients, for the compassion and composure he brings to his work.At JABSOM, he received the Aloha Award, given to the student who over the years best embodies the Aloha Spirit, and the “Aequanimitas No’ono’o Award” given to the student who best approaches difficult situations with calm, thoughtful humanity.As a Hawaii native, that spirit comes naturally. “First and foremost, I take care of people. Patients come to me because they’re in pain, and I’ve worked hard not just to be skilled and knowledgeable, but to pair that with real personal care for them and their situation,” Dr. Gonsalves says.“Knowing patients feel heard, and that I genuinely want the best for them, builds the trust that successful outcomes depend on. That’s why I treat my patients with Aloha - like family. I even ask them to call me ‘Steve’ instead of ‘Dr. Gonsalves,’ which drives my assistant crazy,” he laughs. “But I believe that people from every walk of life deserve the same respect. Everyone’s on the same playing field.”For his part, Dr. Michael Crovetti is glad to have Dr. Gonsalves on board. “Dr. Gonsalves is a perfect fit for our team at Crovetti Ortho. He’s experienced in his field, including complex and difficult surgeries, and his warm, approachable manner helps him build strong bonds with his patients. To him, success is measured by his patients’ health and recovery – and that’s the foundation this practice is built on. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”

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