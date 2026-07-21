Attorney General Ford Issues Statement After President Trump’s Misleading Speech on Elections

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement after President Donald Trump’s speech that continued his pattern of false and misleading claims about U.S. elections.

“You just watched President Trump attempt to revive conspiracy theories about the 2020 election that have repeatedly been debunked and dismissed by the legal system, independent analyses and state elections officials across the country. My office fought against these lies from day one, and we successfully defended Nevada's elections from this ridiculous misinformation.

Now, he's trying to bring this topic back to life. He does not care that Americans are tired. He does not care that Nevadans are more concerned with the economic impacts of his illegal tariffs and his disastrous foreign policy. He does not care that Nevadans are worried about his unchecked and dangerous immigration enforcement strategies. He does not care that Nevadans are upset about his attempts to abuse taxpayer dollars to create a personal slush fund through the IRS.

And we know why he's trying to revive this ridiculous topic. He's trying to lay the groundwork to make a case to allow federal interference in our state's elections.

Trump has attempted to illegally interfere with the rights of states to conduct their elections — a right, to be clear, that is enshrined in the Constitution. It is the sovereign right of Nevada and all other states to run their elections. Full stop.

My office has always acted swiftly to investigate any allegations of voter fraud. Our elections have systems in place to ensure that only eligible people vote and attempts to vote fraudulently can be detected and prosecuted. Since my time as attorney general, the system has worked and we’ve prosecuted cases of voter fraud.

Contrary to the lies that President Trump continues to peddle, the only threat to our elections is his inability to accept his loss. He’s still shopping around for someone — anyone — to tell him he won. His inability to accept the results of past elections and his fragile ego are driving his desire to seize control of future elections. Our country deserves better.

In Nevada, we're not going to stand idly by why Trump attempts to sow doubt, lies and confusion about the midterm election. Our Secretary of State's office does an impeccable job at administering our elections. I will continue to use all of my office's power to stand up against President Trump's attempts to illegally expand federal power and interfere with states' rights. Nevada's elections are safe and secure.”

###