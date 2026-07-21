Attorney General Ford Issues Statement After NV Energy Begins Issuing More Than $63 Million in Refunds

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement after NV Energy began to issue over $63 million in refunds after overcharging consumers for years:

“Nevada consumers should be able to trust that they are being billed fairly and accurately by their utility provider. I am pleased that that NV Energy has begun issuing more than $63 million in refunds, including interest, to affected customers. When it became clear that thousands of customers had been affected by billing misclassification errors, I directed my Bureau of Consumer Protection to assist in holding NV Energy accountable and ensure impacted customers were made whole.

Nevada families are already struggling to pay their bills in this cost-of-living crisis and should be able to trust that they are being billed fairly and accurately by their utility provider. I will continue standing up for consumers and working to ensure Nevada ratepayers are treated fairly and receive every dollar they are owed.”

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