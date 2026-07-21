WiseTech Global to acquire FRDM.ai supply chain risk and compliance intelligence to accelerate development of VerifyWise

WiseTech Global to acquire FRDM.ai, developer of AI-powered supply chain risk and compliance intelligence technology

Will combine with existing WiseTech solutions to verify identity, trust and trade data across the supply chain

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

Our shared vision is to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate supply chain regulatory issues more easily” — Zubin Appoo, Chief Executive Officer, WiseTech Global

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) (WiseTech), leading developer of logistics execution software and supply chain technology, today announces it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire FRDM.ai , developer of AI-powered supply chain risk and compliance intelligence technology that maps supplier networks, manages human rights risks, and regulatory compliance across many tiers of the supply chain. The transaction is for an upfront consideration of $10 million* in cash and WTC shares. The maximum payable under the all-cash earn-outs is $14.31 million. The transaction is expected to complete on 3 August 2026, subject to customary conditions precedent.Combined with WiseTech’s deep data sets and skills in logistics, international border and trade compliance, and substantial customer bases, FRDM.ai is considered highly accretive and is expected to add substantial value to WiseTech’s products, customers and across their supply chains.Established in California in 2018, FRDM.ai is an AI-powered supply chain risk and compliance intelligence platform built on data that maps supplier networks beyond direct suppliers and scores risk in real time. FRDM.ai enables a streamlined level of supplier data to map, monitor, and mitigate trade risks including modern slavery, geopolitical, human rights, and many other supply chain risks.FRDM.ai’s risk intelligence capabilities will combine with several existing WiseTech solutions, including BorderWise, Denied Party Screening, and Global Knowledge, and other data and capabilities, to create VerifyWise – a data driven, AI-enabled solution that will use the deep datasets WiseTech and FRDM.ai have developed, accumulated or licensed to verify identity, create trust and validate trade data across the supply chain creating a verified responsible sourcing model for suppliers and buyers alike.The Transaction directly supports WiseTech’s vision of being the operating system for global trade and logistics, and is expected to create value in three ways: extending WiseTech’s compliance capabilities from transaction-level screening to network-level, multi-tier supply chain verification; creating significant cross-sell opportunities across WiseTech’s global network of more than 22,000 logistics providers and over 500,000 connected enterprises, embedding FRDM.ai’s capabilities directly; and strengthening the data and network that underpins VerifyWise as each participant verifies and enriches the datasets, increasing the value of the network for all.Zubin Appoo, Chief Executive Officer, WiseTech Global said: “As WiseTech’s Chief Innovation Officer, Richard White has worked closely with FRDM.ai’s founder, Justin Dillon, for more than nine months to bring FRDM.ai into the WiseTech Group, accelerating our VerifyWise plans. Our shared vision is to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate supply chain regulatory issues more easily.”Justin Dillon, FRDM.ai Chief Executive Officer and Founder said: “Joining WiseTech Global, with its substantial global network across supply chain and logistics and ongoing investment in product innovation, positions the FRDM.ai platform to scale our global supply chain risk and compliance offering and fulfill our vision of leveraging trade to change the world. This is a very exciting phase for FRDM.ai and our team.”// ENDSMore about FRDM.ai and VerifyWiseVerifyWise and FRDM.ai will combine to make the process of supply chain verification simpler, faster, and more powerful, than previously available. Together they will empower an organization to be able to verify all of their suppliers easily, on a single platform that monitors, manages and controls suppliers and provides alerts in real time and alerts if a status changes, effortlessly and at scale.This is a breakthrough capability. WiseTech’s existing data-rich capabilities and FRDM.ai’s powerful functionality combine to create an AI-powered verification and continuous monitoring of suppliers, through many tiers of primary, secondary, tertiary suppliers and beyond, to ensure all suppliers remain fully verified across all areas of supply chain compliance.Evolving regulations and geopolitical events make responsible sourcing increasingly complex and high risk, yet verified compliance is necessary for your critical trade flows and for the peace of mind of your customers. Many organizations hold accurate data at a point in time, and only for a small subset of their direct Tier 1 suppliers, if at all. 64% of Chief Procurement Officers identify enabling greater visibility of their supply chain as a key priority in their risk mitigation strategies**.When organizations can’t prove compliance across their supply chain, customer trust, reputation and sales can be seriously impacted and may even include the silent loss of sales opportunities. For example, the EU Forced Labor Regulation explicitly ties market access to meeting traceability requirements***. Deeper supply chain visibility, such as Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers mapping, and real time monitoring are critical for accurate reporting of compliance with for modern slavery, forced labor, deforestation, sanctions, denied and restricted parties, and other corporate responsibilities.The FRDM.ai platform hydrates supplier data, maps and runs discovery through multiple layers of Tier 1, 2, 3 suppliers and beyond, drawing on more than 6 billion trade records to calculate risk scores for human rights, forced labor, denied and restricted parties, sanctions, geopolitical risks, cyber exposure and other compliance obligations. These AI infused insights help organizations comply with a wide range of international laws and regulations that significantly affect global trade, with pre-built frameworks for multi-tier supply chain due diligence obligations including UFLPA, CSDDD, LkSG, CBAM, EUDR and PFAS****.VerifyWise and FRDM.ai, will help procurement teams, product managers, sales and marketing managers, and supply chain managers be able to trust a verified status and to map, monitor, and mitigate global trade risks by relying on the deep real time visibility into, and across, their supply chain. It will also allow suppliers to comprehensively and quickly become validated, independently verified and easily able to present their verified status to their customers.VerifyWise will serve a range of industries and supply chain participants such as importers, exporters, traders, shippers, freight forwarders, banks, legal offices, accounting providers, real estate agents and precious metal dealers and any party that has an interest in corporate and legal responsibilities and supply chain compliance.* All dollar values are in U.S. dollars (USD) unless otherwise presented.** Deloitte 2025 CPO survey https://www.deloitte.com/content/dam/assets-zone3/us/en/docs/services/consulting/2025/us-deloitte-2025-global-cpo-survey.pdf *** REGULATION (EU) 2024/3015 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 27 November 2024 on prohibiting products made with forced labour on the Union market: Regulation - EU - 2024/3015 - EN - EUR-Lex**** UFLPA = Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (U.S.), CSDDD = Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (EU), LkSG = Lieferkettensorgfaltspflichtengesetz (Germany’s Supply Chain Due Diligence Act), CBAM = Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (EU), EUDR = EU Deforestation Regulation (EU), and PFAS = per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances regulations.

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