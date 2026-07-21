June State Unemployment Fell in 30 States, Remained Unchanged in 14, and Increased in 7

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, the Joint Economic Committee released its monthly State Employment Update, outlining the employment situation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In June, among the 50 states and the District of Columbia unemployment fell in 30, rose in 7, and remained unchanged in 14. The highest unemployment rate was 6 percent in the District of Columbia, and the lowest was 2 percent in South Dakota. Nationally, the unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage point to 4.2 percent.

Compared to the national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent, in June, two states matched the national average, while 27 states were lower, and 21 states and the District of Columbia were higher.

Also, in June, payroll jobs rose in 34 states and fell in 17. The largest payroll job percent increase was 0.6 percent in Alaska and New Hampshire. The largest payroll job percent decline was 1.2 percent in West Virginia.

For the full report, and to see more details on the employment situation in each State and the District of Columbia visit: https://www.jec.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/republicans/employment-update#seu

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