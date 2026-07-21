“That Guy Was Targeted”: Michael Whatley CONTINUES Defending Big Donor Charged In Sex Trafficking Investigation

New breaking reporting from The Assembly reveals DC insider Michael Whatley is doubling down on defending a man who was involved in a sex trafficking investigation and is now bankrolling Whatley’s campaign to the tune of $350,000.

The Assembly: “During Saturday’s event in Waynesville, Whatley defended the $350,000 he had received from John Childs, a Florida billionaire and frequent political donor who was charged—but not convicted—in 2019 with soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor.

‘That guy was targeted,’ Whatley told an attendee, according to audio obtained by The Assembly. ‘People around him did some stuff.’ When the attendee asked what they should tell Whatley critics, he replied, ‘Fake news.’”

This is hardly Whatley’s first time protecting those involved in sex crimes. As NCGOP Chair, Whatley repeatedly appointed convicted child sex offender Harvey West, despite having “detailed knowledge” about West’s criminal past. West served six years in prison for sexually abusing three minors.

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