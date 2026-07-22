From SoHo to Southampton: Jeweler Alberto Luzzi Heads East

Alberto Luzzi Logo Aima 18k Gold Vermeil Lariat Necklace with Gold Mesh (Photo Credit: Alberto Luzzi) Dune 18k Gold Vermeil Dangle Earring with Kyanite (Photo Credit: Alberto Luzzi) Aurora 18k Gold Vermeil Bezel-Set Statement Cuff Bracelet with Amethyst (Photo Credit: Alberto Luzzi)

The jewelry brand celebrates its Hamptons appearance with an opening-night reception showcasing Italian craftsmanship and contemporary design

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alberto Luzzi will bring the artistry of Italian jewelry-making and the contemporary energy of New York to the 2026 Hamptons Jewelry Show, taking place Thursday, July 23rd, through Sunday, July 26th, at the Southampton Fairgrounds.The SoHo-based jewelry house will mark its participation by welcoming collectors, clients, media representatives and invited guests to a VIP reception at its exhibition space during the show’s opening-night preview on Thursday, July 23rd, 2026. The evening will offer guests an opportunity to meet designer Alberto Luzzi, view the brand’s latest creations and discover the detailed craftsmanship behind its distinctive jewelry.With roots in Rome and New York, Alberto Luzzi is known for expressive, handcrafted designs that balance traditional technique with a relaxed, modern sensibility. The brand’s earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings are created in sterling silver and 18-karat gold vermeil, with collections characterized by sculptural silhouettes, intricate metalwork, woven wire, filigree detailing and carefully finished surfaces. The brand is currently developing a collection in solid gold with diamonds and emeralds which will debut in the coming months.Luzzi has worked in jewelry design for more than 20 years, developing an aesthetic shaped by Italy’s tradition of skilled artisanship and the individualism of downtown Manhattan. Together with business partner Nic Canal, he opened the Alberto Luzzi boutique at 102 Thompson Street in SoHo during the Fall of 2025. The intimate store presents jewelry as part of everyday personal style rather than something reserved solely for formal occasions.The Hamptons Jewelry Show returns to Southampton for its second year, bringing together contemporary designers, estate jewelry dealers, gemstone specialists and luxury watchmakers. Produced by the team behind the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, the four-day event approaches jewelry as wearable art and provides collectors with access to distinctive pieces from exhibitors representing a range of styles, periods and international traditions.About Alberto Luzzi:Alberto Luzzi is a contemporary jewelry house blending traditional Italian craftsmanship with modern New York style. Known for hand-finished designs in sterling silver and gold vermeil, the brand creates sculptural earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings for clients who value individuality, artistry and versatile elegance. For more information, please visit www.albertoluzzi.com IG: @albertoluzzi_jewelry | FB: AlbertoLuzzigioielli

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