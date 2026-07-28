Gifted Paw Honors ‘Dogust’ with Launch of Community Platform for Rescue Pet Stories
New platform invites pet parents to celebrate rescue milestones and join an early-access waitlist ahead of official launch
While currently in development, Gifted Paw is designed to help pet parents track, celebrate, and share life’s meaningful moments—from adoption anniversaries ("Gotcha Days") to custom birthday traditions. By anchoring its mission to Dogust, the company aims to highlight the resilience of adopted pets and the unique bond they share with their families.
Ahead of its official launch, Gifted Paw is inviting pet parents, shelter advocates, and animal lovers to join the growing community, submit their own rescue stories, and sign up for exclusive early access updates.
To learn more about the Dogust celebration and join the Gifted Paw waitlist, visit GiftedPaw.com/dogust.
About Gifted Paw
Gifted Paw is a community-driven platform created to help pet parents celebrate life’s special milestones. From adoption anniversaries to birthdays, Gifted Paw provides a dedicated space for sharing rescue stories, honoring pet journeys, and connecting with a passionate community of animal lovers. Learn more at GiftedPaw.com.
Samuel J Mangiere
Blue360Holdings Corporation
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