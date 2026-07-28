Gifted Paw Honors ‘Dogust’ with Launch of Community Platform for Rescue Pet Stories

Logo for Gifted Paw, a pet gift exchange community Gifted Paw, a community platform in development, uses powerful imagery to advocate for rescue adoption and milestone celebration ahead of its launch.

New platform invites pet parents to celebrate rescue milestones and join an early-access waitlist ahead of official launch

Every rescue dog has a story worth telling. Dogust embodies Gifted Paw's mission: creating a space for pet parents to honor adoption, share milestones, and celebrate every second chance.” — Samuel Mangiere, Co-Founder of Gifted Paw

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As August 1 approaches, animal lovers nationwide are preparing to celebrate “ Dogust ”—the unofficial birthday for shelter and rescue dogs whose exact birthdates remain a mystery. To honor the tradition, Gifted Paw today announced a new initiative dedicated to spotlighting rescue stories and building a community centered on pet milestones.While currently in development, Gifted Paw is designed to help pet parents track, celebrate, and share life’s meaningful moments—from adoption anniversaries ("Gotcha Days") to custom birthday traditions. By anchoring its mission to Dogust, the company aims to highlight the resilience of adopted pets and the unique bond they share with their families.Ahead of its official launch, Gifted Paw is inviting pet parents, shelter advocates, and animal lovers to join the growing community, submit their own rescue stories, and sign up for exclusive early access updates.To learn more about the Dogust celebration and join the Gifted Paw waitlist, visit GiftedPaw.com/dogust.About Gifted PawGifted Paw is a community-driven platform created to help pet parents celebrate life’s special milestones. From adoption anniversaries to birthdays, Gifted Paw provides a dedicated space for sharing rescue stories, honoring pet journeys, and connecting with a passionate community of animal lovers. Learn more at GiftedPaw.com.

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