North Bay Grading and Paving Marks 15 Years, Expands U.S. Coast Guard Asphalt Project

North Bay Grading and Paving crews place and compact fresh asphalt during a roadway resurfacing project in California’s North Bay wine country. The third-generation paving contractor is celebrating 15 years serving residential, commercial and government c A 2025 LeeBoy 8520 commercial asphalt paver receives hot mix from an SBS Roadlines Inc. delivery truck during a North Bay Grading and Paving roadway resurfacing project in Novato, California. The LeeBoy 8520 anchors the Santa Rosa paving contractor’s comm A North Bay Grading and Paving crew member operates a double-drum vibratory asphalt roller during a private roadway resurfacing project in the Sonoma County area. A newly resurfaced apartment complex parking lot completed by North Bay Grading and Paving in the Sonoma County area. The Santa Rosa paving contractor regularly delivers multifamily property paving, HOA parking lot resurfacing, roadway resurfacing and asp A completed section of newly paved roadway at Hamilton Field in Novato showcases the finished work of North Bay Grading and Paving, including a fresh double-yellow centerline, white speed bump striping and a smooth compacted asphalt surface. The Santa Ros

Third-generation Petaluma contractor begins a 54,000-square-foot resurfacing requiring about 715 tons of asphalt at a U.S. Coast Guard facility in North Bay CA

What I say is what I do. If I tell a customer they’re getting two and a half inches of asphalt, they’re getting two and a half inches after compaction.” — Zack Peterson, Owner, North Bay Grading and Paving

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Bay Grading and Paving, a Petaluma-based asphalt paving and grading contractor serving Sonoma County, Marin County and the greater North Bay, is celebrating 15 years in business while undertaking the largest annual phase of its multi-year roadway resurfacing work at a U.S. Coast Guard facility in Novato.The 2026 phase is expected to cover approximately 54,000 square feet at a 2.5-inch compacted finished depth and require roughly 715 tons of asphalt. It marks the third consecutive year North Bay Grading and Paving has performed paving work at the Novato facility.Founded in 2011 by owner Zack Peterson, North Bay Grading and Paving represents the latest chapter in a family paving history that stretches back more than six decades in Sonoma County. Peterson began working alongside his father at age 8 and earned his contractor’s license at 18, continuing a family tradition that began in the early 1960s when his grandfather launched the family’s first paving operation in Santa Rosa.Today, North Bay Grading and Paving has built its business around commercial-grade asphalt paving, transparent pricing, long-term customer relationships and clear workmanship standards.“When you pave a driveway, you look at it afterward and you say, ‘I did that, that’s beautiful,’” Peterson said. He said the satisfaction of creating something that will serve a customer for years is why workmanship and finished asphalt thickness matter so much in the paving trade.The company’s multi-year Novato work began with a 26,000-square-foot asphalt reconstruction project that included pavement removal, compacted base rock and a 3.5-inch asphalt installation built to project compaction requirements.In 2025, North Bay Grading and Paving completed a 36,000-square-foot milling and asphalt overlay phase using approximately 465 tons of asphalt material. The 2026 scope expands the annual project area to approximately 54,000 square feet and an estimated 715 tons of asphalt.In addition to its ongoing Novato work, the company has completed a separate 74,000-square-foot asphalt paving project at a U.S. Coast Guard facility using approximately 1,000 tons of asphalt material.North Bay Grading and Paving says its approach emphasizes long-term relationships, clear estimates, finished asphalt thickness standards and customer communication rather than focusing only on the immediate job.“Me, I’m looking for a relationship,” Peterson said. “If I have to eat a little bit on a job to make that relationship work, I’ll eat a little bit. What I say is what I do. If I tell a customer they’re getting two and a half inches of asphalt, they’re getting two and a half inches after compaction.”The company organizes its paving crews around dedicated responsibilities for screed operation, paver controls, raking, shoveling, vibratory compaction and rolling. Its fleet includes a 2025 LeeBoy 8520 commercial asphalt paver, heavy compaction equipment, skid steers and a 700-gallon sealcoating tank.North Bay Grading and Paving provides residential driveway paving, commercial parking lot paving, private roadway resurfacing, asphalt repair, grading, sealcoating, concrete flatwork and parking lot striping throughout Sonoma and Marin counties. Its service area includes Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Sebastopol, Novato and surrounding North Bay communities.Recent paving and concrete projects include commercial shopping centers, apartment complexes, schools, utility sites and roadway resurfacing work at private and public-sector facilities. The company also offers free paving estimates and makes itself available to clients during evenings and weekends when project needs require additional communication.On project sites, North Bay Grading and Paving emphasizes defined crew responsibilities, clean work areas, professional conduct and consistent communication with property owners, facility representatives and project managers.Looking ahead, Peterson plans to expand the company’s capacity for municipal roadway paving, utility infrastructure work and public-works opportunities throughout Sonoma County and the greater North Bay.“I want to be paving streets. I want to be paving roads,” Peterson said. “I’m not just building this company for me. I have two boys and a family, so I’m building something they can step into if they want it.”About North Bay Grading and PavingNorth Bay Grading and Paving is a Petaluma-based asphalt paving and grading contractor serving residential and commercial clients and completing projects at public-sector facilities throughout Sonoma County, Marin County and the greater North Bay. Founded in 2011 by third-generation paving contractor Zack Peterson, the company specializes in residential driveway paving, commercial parking lot paving, roadway resurfacing, asphalt repair, grading, sealcoating, concrete flatwork and parking lot striping.North Bay Grading and Paving is licensed, bonded and insured and has completed paving projects for schools, apartment complexes, shopping centers, utility sites and federal facilities. Its operating approach emphasizes clear asphalt thickness standards, craftsmanship, transparent estimates and long-term customer relationships.For more information or to request a free paving estimate, visit www.pavenorthbay.com or call (707) 396-3740.Content Creation and Syndication by ClientCzar , a B2B customer acquisition partner specializing in technology development and revenue-driven marketing strategies for SMBs.

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