Joint Declaration on a Strategic Agenda for the Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and  the Federal Republic of Germany

AZERBAIJAN, July 21 - The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany (hereinafter: Sides) recognise the long-standing and friendly relations between the Sides. They affirm their mutual desire to deepen their bilateral partnership and cooperation, based on mutual trust and convergence of interests in various fields. Recalling their respect for each other’s state sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, the Sides reaffirm their joint commitment to the Charter of the United Nations, the Helsinki Final Act, the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and other international legal instruments promoting peace and security.

The Sides welcome the historic momentum in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, notably the outcomes of the 8 August 2025 Washington Summit and the subsequent peace steps taken towards the normalisation of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. The Federal Republic of Germany reiterates its full support for the efforts of the two countries aimed at achieving sustainable peace in the region.

The Sides emphasise the strategic importance of the Azerbaijan-EU partnership and note the increased engagement to further deepening political dialogue and practical cooperation. They also underline the importance of adopting renewed Azerbaijan-EU Partnership Priorities and making full use of existing dialogue mechanisms between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the EU. The Sides also appreciate efforts to strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU member states.

1. The Sides intend to cooperate in fields including, but not limited to, the following:

a. Political and Diplomatic Cooperation: regular consultations between ministries and agencies, exchanges of high-level visits; high-level subject-specific dialogues for further deepening areas of mutually beneficial cooperation; strengthening practical cooperation on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.

b. Economic and Trade Cooperation: promotion of bilateral trade and investment opportunities, continued activity of the Germany-Azerbaijan High-Level Working Group on trade and investment as a mechanism for the promotion of bilateral economic relations; leveraging the full potential of cooperation in areas such as agriculture, sustainable economic development, green energy, green and low-carbon hydrogen, energy efficiency, increased collaboration on issues of global and regional significance such as connectivity and infrastructure, energy flows including gas, climate action and environmental protection, and sustainable water resources management.

c. Security and Defence: continued ministerial dialogue on regional and global security issues including illicit trafficking in people and drugs, cooperation and assistance in the field of mine action; promotion of cooperation in the defence industry; continued expert and student exchanges between defence academies and institutions; exchange of information and best practices in areas of shared concern.

d. Culture, Education, Language and People-to-People Exchanges: cultural exchange activities and programmes that foster mutual understanding, intercultural and interfaith dialogue; prospects for a dialogue on the possibility of further collaboration on innovative and digital education, vocational education, joint research projects and academic exchanges.

e. Science, Technology and Innovation: promotion of cooperation in the field of digital transformation, industrial modernisation and emerging technologies; cooperation in the fields of education and science.

2. The implementation of activities under this political declaration will be subject to the availability of resources and in accordance with the respective laws and regulations of the Sides.

Signed at Berlin on 21. July 2026 in two copies, each in English.