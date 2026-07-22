Fast Cars, Famous Faces and Fabulous Awards Take Over Bridgehampton with RAND Luxury

RAND Luxury Logo Rand Luxury Hamptons Concours 2025 Ferrari Concours (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

Glamorous Bridgehampton gathering at Kenneth & Maria Fishel's estate brings together Candace Bushnell, Todd English and Ramona Singer to award the finest Cars

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bradford Rand of RAND Luxury will bring one of the Hamptons’ most anticipated automotive and lifestyle gatherings back to Bridgehampton when the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance returns Saturday, August 1st, 2026 at the private estate of Kenneth and Maria Fishel in Bridgehampton. The invitation-only event will place more than $100 million in collector automobiles alongside vintage timepieces, artwork, estate jewelry and luxury shopping experiences, complemented by a catered brunch, fine wines, premium spirits and other hospitality offerings.The afternoon will combine the traditions of a classic concours with a distinctly Hamptons sense of personality. Ferraris and Porsches from every era will be evaluated for awards, while collector cars from other marques will compete for the People’s Choice Award.Adding celebrity sparkle to the judging, author and cultural commentator Candace Bushnell, whose work inspired “Sex and the City,” will present the Sexiest Car Award. Restaurateur and celebrity chef Todd English will present the English Award, while television personality Ramona Singer, now appearing on E!’s “The Golden Life,” will present the Forever Fabulous Award.Beyond the automotive display, guests will be able to explore an expansive showcase of real estate, artwork, private aviation, jewelry, watches, fashion, home design and other luxury categories. The event builds upon the format of RAND Luxury’s previous Hamptons Concours gatherings, which have paired significant collector cars with brunch, tastings, lifestyle presentations and charitable fundraising at the Fishels’ Bridgehampton estate.The 2026 Hamptons Concours will benefit the South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, connecting the glamour of the afternoon with support for environmental education, wildlife appreciation and animal welfare on the East End.Participating sponsors and brands include MAST Capital, Louis XIII Cognac, Ferrari of Long Island, Cipriani Residences Miami, Aston Martin Long Island, Morgan Stanley, Ferrari Club of America, Manhattan Motorcars, Palm Bay Int’l., Barnes Yachting, Bang & Olufsen, Rose Forever, Gotham Trading, ApolloJets, McLaren Long Island, Tres Guitarras Tequila, Nova Jewelry, Mercedes-Benz of Southampton, The Perigon, Cecie, Ducati New York, Mezcalum, Telmont, Long Island Sports Cars, La Croix, Lessing’s Hospitality Group, Lexus of Southampton, Garage Living, Annie Brennan, Peroni, Porsche Club of America, Saint Jo Skincare, Boast, Motor Club, Crystal Head Vodka, Ryan Friedman Motor Cars, JD Watches, The Stock Collection, East Hampton Shucker, Pinko, PopUp Bagels, Hampton Ice, Pincus Plastic Surgery, Ray-Ban, Persol, Miu Miu, Grand Elite Motors, Putnam Leasing, artist M. Schorr, Art Hamptons, Lola and the Boys, Kira’s Cookies and Rally Point East, among others.For event details and a complete list of sponsors, please visit: https://bit.ly/4wOzm01 About RAND Luxury:RAND Luxury produces a series of Press, Media & Affluent Consumer Charity events that showcase fine cars, jewelry, electronics, private jet co’s, watches, wine, travel, artwork & more in New York City, during The Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and in the Hamptons. The company’s team has produced over 2,500 events since 1993 including Job Expo, TECHEXPO, The Cyber Security Summit, The Luxury Technology Show, Go Green Expo, Investment Expo, The “Luxury Escape” Lounge during Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and the Hamptons Luxury Brunch Series. RAND Luxury has also produced numerous automotive launch unveilings for Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati & McLaren!For more information, visit: www.RANDLuxury.com IG: @RANDLuxury | FB: Randluxury | X / T: @randluxury

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