Thousands of Non-Citizen Voter Registrations by NJMVC Underscore NJGOP’s Call for Election Integrity and Voter Registration Reforms

NJGOP Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon calls for bipartisan investigation



COLTS NECK, New Jersey – Governor Mikie Sherrill has now admitted that roughly 6,600 non-citizens were erroneously registered to vote by New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System between June 2023 and June 2024, verifying claims by the NJGOP Election Integrity Task Force that New Jersey’s flawed voter registration system allowed for ineligible individuals to register to vote. In addition, at least 400 non-citizens cast ballots.

“Months ago, the NJGOP warned that initial findings of non-citizens on the voter rolls uncovered by the NJGOP Election Integrity Task Force were just the tip of the iceberg, and unfortunately, we were right all along,” said Chairwoman Christine Hanlon. In May, the newly formed NJGOP Elections Integrity Task Force found hundreds of non-citizens on New Jersey voter rolls, with at least 30 documented cases of non-citizens voting in elections. That announcement was dismissed by State Democrats as ‘fear-mongering,’ but recent findings now show that not only have thousands of non-citizens been added to our voter rolls, but approximately 400 non-citizens voted in our elections.

“We knew better then, and we know better now. We will not be bullied on an issue so critical to our democracy and will continue to shine a light on a legitimate concern should not be partisan,” Hanlon said. “Unfortunately, the Governor chose to deflect blame for the State’s failings to President Trump rather than focusing on the issue at hand.”

A full accounting of how this error may have impacted election outcomes is necessary, Hanlon said, citing that many elections around the state have been decided by a small number of votes.

“Much more needs to be done. We believe this issue is not isolated to this one-year time frame or a software glitch. The system and verification process must be improved in order to safeguard our elections,” she said. “The public also deserves to know why this was covered up and who was responsible for keeping this critical information from the public.”

Hanlon is calling for a bipartisan investigation into the issue to ensure transparency as to this issue as well as a comprehensive analysis to determine best practices and protocols for election integrity as it relates to voter registration.

About the NJGOP

The New Jersey Republican State Committee is the official entity of the Republican National Committee and represents more than 1.6 million Republicans registered in New Jersey. For more information, visit NJGOP.org.

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