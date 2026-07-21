Updated State-by-State and District-Level Cost Data: Families Have Had to Spend $3,500+ More Under President Trump

As of June 2026, the average household in the United States has had to spend $3,500+ more on goods and services under President Trump. Despite President Trump’s repeated pledges on the campaign trail that his administration would “end inflation” and bring down costs for families, Trump and Republicans in Congress have instead caused costs to continue to rise significantly, including through Trump’s reckless tariffs and war in Iran.

Use the map below to see state-level fact sheets, click here to see district-level fact sheets, and click here to see the U.S. fact sheet. Each of these combines calculations from the Joint Economic Committee – Minority and other statistics on higher costs that families face for everyday essentials.

Click here for Congressional District-level fact sheets. Note that district boundaries are from 2024.

Click here for the U.S. fact sheet.