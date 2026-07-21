Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Vietnam Lê Minh Hưng

CANADA, July 21 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Lê Minh Hưng.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated Prime Minister Hưng on his recent appointment, and the leaders discussed the strong bilateral relationship between the nations. Vietnam is Canada’s largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with trade having more than doubled over the past five years. Building on this momentum, the leaders focused their discussion on expanding trade and investment, including in aerospace, transportation, and agri-food. Prime Minister Carney emphasised Canada’s role as a reliable energy partner. He underscored closer collaboration in energy, including on LNG.

Prime Minister Carney lauded Vietnam’s leadership as Chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Commission in 2026. He discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between CPTPP members and the European Union, which will help diversify Canadian trade and create new opportunities for Canadian businesses. The leaders discussed the priority of concluding negotiations toward a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement this year and further strengthening economic ties between Canada and Southeast Asia.

The prime ministers discussed their shared experience as former central bank governors. They recognised the growing engagement between Canada and Vietnam, including the prospect of future visits, and agreed to remain in close contact.