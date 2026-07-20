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Committee on Small Business Activity: The Week of July 20th

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING – The House Committee on Small Business will hold a hearing titled Oversight of SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development.” The purpose of this hearing is to conduct oversight of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Office of Entrepreneurial Development (OED).

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, July 22nd at10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn House Office Building 

WITNESS:

Mr. Paul Fitzpatrick

Associate Administrator

Office of Entrepreneurial Development

U.S. Small Business Administration

TO ATTEND OR WATCH: This committee hearing is open to the public and can be viewed online on the Committee's YouTube channel.

 

 

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Committee on Small Business Activity: The Week of July 20th

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