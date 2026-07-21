MARYLAND TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY RELEASES REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR MAIN SPAN AND MARINE APPROACHES CONTRACT FOR THE KEY BRIDGE REBUILD

BALTIMORE, MD (July 21, 2026) — The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) today released its Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for construction of the main span bridge and marine approaches of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, advancing a major procurement milestone for the Key Bridge Rebuild. The RFQ begins a two-step, competitive, sealed proposal process to select a design-build team for the contract.

“Maryland is working expeditiously to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge and this step is the first major milestone in assembling our construction team,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary and MDTA Board Chair Katie Thomson.

Interested teams can access the RFQ on eMaryland Marketplace Advantage, commonly known as eMMA. The MDTA anticipates establishing a reduced candidate list, or shortlist, of the most qualified teams, who will then be invited to submit technical and price proposals in response to a forthcoming Request for Proposal, which will be sealed pursuant to state procurement law. To be considered for the second step of the procurement, proposers must submit a statement of qualifications by the deadline identified in the RFQ.

“This is a significant milestone to get the largest procurement for this project out for qualifications in just over 60 days since announcing the project will be split into four contracts,” said MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner. “Progress continues on the rebuild with permanent piles being driven into the riverbed daily laying the foundation of the future bridge while concurrently advancing through the procurement process on these construction contracts.”

As the largest of the four contracts that make up the Key Bridge Rebuild project, this contract will complete the new bridge’s signature span, marine approaches and vessel collision protection system. The main span bridge and marine approaches contract includes:

construction of a cable-stayed bridge with a 1,665-foot main span and a total length of 3,365 feet, with a minimum 230-foot clearance over the federal navigation channel;

two concrete pylons reaching an elevation of 602 feet;

a vessel collision protection system at the main pylon piers;

approximately 660 feet of south-approach bridge over water; and

approximately 1,560 feet of north-approach bridge over water.

The anticipated schedule for this procurement is as follows:

In addition to the main span bridge and marine approaches contract, MDTA anticipates announcing the following procurements for rebuilding the Key Bridge:

demolition of the remaining structures over water and miscellaneous marine work;

construction of the south land approach; and

construction of the north land approach.

Ongoing construction activities will continue alongside this procurement. Permanent foundation piles are currently being installed, along with the over-water work platform known as a trestle.

The MDTA finances, owns, operates, secures and improves Maryland’s toll tunnels, bridges and turnpikes. For more information about the project, visit KeyBridgeRebuild.com.